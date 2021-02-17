Celebs & viral 17.2.2021 10:01 am

Nando’s roasts AKA and Nelli Tembe over matching hairdos

Citizen reporter
Rapper AKA and girlfriend Nelli Tembe. Picture: Instagram

AKA first gave the public a glimpse of girlfriend Nelli Tembe in 2020 and described her as a private person.

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, 33, took to social media and shared a tweet of himself and girlfriend Nelli Tembe, 21, rocking matching ponytails and kissing.

Instead of titling the post “Valentine’s Day”, the rapper captioned the picture “Happy Ponytail Day”.

Nando’s, known for the hilarious quips, then weighed in.

Nando’s quip elicited an array of reactions from social media users.

When asked by his fans if he’s going to feature her in any of his music videos, as he has previously done with his ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba, his response was “Not a chance. She’s VERY private. First non-celebrity I’ve dated since Uhm … 2008.”

All of Nelli’s social media pages are private and not much is known about her besides the rapper gushing about her regularly.

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

