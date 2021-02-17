Nando’s roasts AKA and Nelli Tembe over matching hairdos

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, 33, took to social media and shared a tweet of himself and girlfriend Nelli Tembe, 21, rocking matching ponytails and kissing.

Instead of titling the post “Valentine’s Day”, the rapper captioned the picture “Happy Ponytail Day”.

Nando’s, known for the hilarious quips, then weighed in.

.@akaworldwide, we thought the key to true love was to m’dlise, mara now we know it’s having matching pondos with bae ♥️ https://t.co/coOEIPUiGP — NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 15, 2021

Nando’s quip elicited an array of reactions from social media users.

Admin can you reveal your self please.. i want to see something pic.twitter.com/g9cVeFXGon — Uncle-Fajuju Matumba ???????? (@fajuju_Matumba) February 15, 2021

I will stick to feeding her the nandos n pass on the matching hairstyles. M’dlise has been proven to work, nandos is working well so far — Ramatabana Kgosigaenamolato Mahlatse (@Kgosigaenamola2) February 15, 2021

AKA first gave the public a glimpse of girlfriend Nelli Tembe in 2020 and described her as a private person.

When asked by his fans if he’s going to feature her in any of his music videos, as he has previously done with his ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba, his response was “Not a chance. She’s VERY private. First non-celebrity I’ve dated since Uhm … 2008.”

All of Nelli’s social media pages are private and not much is known about her besides the rapper gushing about her regularly.

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

