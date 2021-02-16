Who is the man featured in Kelly Khumalo’s latest posts?

Songstress Kelly Khumalo is heating things up during this month of love and her music video shoot has been too hot to handle.

The award-winning vocalist has been teasing the Ngathwala Ngaye music video, dressed in a revealing black Swimsuit Hub piece. Her love interest in the video is model Marc Onin and their chemistry was undeniable from what we can see in these shots.

Onin is represented by 20 Model Management and has been featured in many fashion campaigns locally.

Ngathwala Ngaye is from the successful album The Voice of Africa, which features hit tracks Empini and Esiphambaweni featuring Hlengiwe Mhlaba.

Despite the promotion of the latest single, fans were confused if she was announcing Marc as her ‘new man’ on Valentines Day.

Khumalo posted a humorous video to her “future husband” earlier this month. The mother of two explained how she had no intention of having any more children.

Kelly expressed to her “future husband” that if he was not happy with her decision, and wanted to have children at a later stage, then he would have to cough up some money to “buy another flat tummy”.

Her last public relationship was with rapper Chad da Don in 2019 and the two were engaged. Kelly confirmed in her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo that she had ended it as she felt “suffocated” during the relationship.

Kelly is still embroiled in the murder case of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Last year, leaked documents suggested police were investigating Kelly’s involvement in Meyiwa’s death. Kelly’s attorney, Magdalene Moonsamy, issued a statement saying her client did not know any of the five suspects who appeared at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with Meyiwa’s murder.

