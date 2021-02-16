5th time lucky? Seputla Sebogodi engaged once again

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is getting married again.

The actor’s fiancée, Mogau Sebaka, who is a singer and actress, posted the happy news on her social media.

Sebogodi is known for his legendary character in Generations as Kenneth Mashaba and on Lithapo as Bra Kabe. He has been married three times before. His last high-profile relationship was with ex-fiancée Makoena Kganakga in 2017. The couple had a nasty spilt in 2018 after alleged infidelity, Move reported.

Well, he seems to have found love again. In a romantic getaway at Palala Boutique Game Lodge in Limpopo, Sebogodi went down on one knee.

The reactions of his fifth fiancée, whose much younger, were hilarious. Check it out below.

You and your dad are really close❤️❤️ — Sphi Dube (@Sphi_Dube) February 15, 2021





At his age Kenneth Mashaba) is still proposing. He should be at the old age home — Lukhetho (@lukhetho) February 15, 2021

Bathong Kenneth Mashaba — YT : Kutlwii nana???? (@tlwanoNyalungu) February 15, 2021





Some ladies are fearless. Kissing an ancestor! pic.twitter.com/CjWKKmF5gY — LwanaTonga (@LwanaTonga) February 15, 2021





Is that Kenneth Mashaba ? Dineo’s toxic ex husband ? Who’s son dated Dineo and slept with her ? The one who was always fighting with Sizwe Dhlomo ? Hebana — The Logipreneur ???????? (@mab_thabang) February 15, 2021



Bride to be, Sebaka, says she is over the moon and took the banter pretty well on the Twitter streets.

You guys????????????????…. You are definitely fetching me????????????????. But hey love lives here❤️. — MogauBlackqueen (@mogausebeka) February 15, 2021





Sebogodi has won two South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), for Best Supporting Actor for drama series The Republic in 2020 and in 2010, for Best Actor in a TV Soap for Generations.

ALSO READ: Generations welcomes back Seputla

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.