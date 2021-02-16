Celebs & viral 16.2.2021 10:56 am

5th time lucky? Seputla Sebogodi engaged once again

Sandisiwe Mbhele
5th time lucky? Seputla Sebogodi engaged once again

Seputla Sebogodi and fiancée Mogau Sebaka. Picture: Instagram @mogaublackqueen

In a romantic getaway at Palala Boutique Game Lodge in Limpopo, Sebogodi went down on one knee.

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is getting married again.

The actor’s fiancée, Mogau Sebaka, who is a singer and actress, posted the happy news on her social media.

Sebogodi is known for his legendary character in Generations as Kenneth Mashaba and on Lithapo as Bra Kabe. He has been married three times before. His last high-profile relationship was with ex-fiancée Makoena Kganakga in 2017. The couple had a nasty spilt in 2018 after alleged infidelity, Move reported.

Well, he seems to have found love again. In a romantic getaway at Palala Boutique Game Lodge in Limpopo, Sebogodi went down on one knee.

The reactions of his fifth fiancée, whose much younger, were hilarious. Check it out below.





Bride to be, Sebaka, says she is over the moon and took the banter pretty well on the Twitter streets.


Sebogodi has won two South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), for Best Supporting Actor for drama series The Republic in 2020 and in 2010, for Best Actor in a TV Soap for Generations.

ALSO READ: Generations welcomes back Seputla

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Generations’ this week: Mazwi puts Sphe in an impossible position 24.8.2020
‘Generations’ this week: Jack proves once and for all where his loyalties lie 17.8.2020
Manaka Ranaka tired of women ‘prostituting’ themselves 5.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dudu Myeni is officially a delinquent director

Breaking News Zondo commission to ask ConCourt to jail Zuma for contempt

Politics MKMVA warns against any ‘foolhardy attempt’ to arrest Zuma

Business News Data shows terrifying collapse of newspapers

Africa Zimbabwe beats SA to the vaccine jab


today in print

Read Today's edition