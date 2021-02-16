‘Insufficient evidence’ – NPA on dismissal of DJ Fresh and Euphonik rape case

The rape case against DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) was dismissed on Monday.

The pair released a statement saying the chief prosecutor “dismissed” the allegations, with the DJs maintaining that the allegations were always “false”.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: ” The docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient.

Last week, Primedia Broadcasting decided to cut ties with the duo. In January, it was said that they had “reached a mutual decision” with Primedia to temporarily step down from their roles at radio station 947.

In January, a woman took to Twitter to accuse Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and raping her 10 years ago.

Supporters of the popular DJs quickly shared their thoughts on the dismissal of the case, while others said this did not exonerate them.

Served her right.

She wanted to ruin you guy’s reputation and the attempt has failed. I wish there was a way where women that lie about being raped get punishment. This is a serious allegation that can tint a person’s image to the society. — ???????????????????????????? (@NkhelaPatrick) February 15, 2021





I saw this coming bcoz we al know that rich ppl will aways get away with anything. — Prudence Bae ka Donald (@MacMankge) February 15, 2021

Sue for malicious prosecution! make an example so that good men don’t face false accusations again! you need to set a precedent — The_Red_Eye_Jedi (@nathseale19) February 15, 2021





You are aware that this does not prove your innocence right? — Lloyed of London (@LloyedRakgoale) February 15, 2021





Once upon a time the likes of Harvey Weinstein and R Kelly were as cocky as Dj fresh and Euphonik, using their power to make rape allegations dissapear but the truth will definitely come out one day and all at once. ☺ — Gabrielle K.???? (@Gabbie_Kamo12) February 15, 2021



