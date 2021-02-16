Celebs & viral 16.2.2021 09:17 am

‘Insufficient evidence’ – NPA on dismissal of DJ Fresh and Euphonik rape case

Sandisiwe Mbhele
‘There are no prospects of a successful prosecution,’ said the National Prosecuting Authority.

The rape case against DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) was dismissed on Monday.

The pair released a statement saying the chief prosecutor “dismissed” the allegations, with the DJs maintaining that the allegations were always “false”.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: ” The docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient.

 

Last week, Primedia Broadcasting decided to cut ties with the duo. In January, it was said that they had “reached a mutual decision” with Primedia to temporarily step down from their roles at radio station 947.

In January, a woman took to Twitter to accuse Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and raping her 10 years ago.

Supporters of the popular DJs quickly shared their thoughts on the dismissal of the case, while others said this did not exonerate them.





