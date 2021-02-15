Critics still ‘salty’ after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby news

The photographer who took the pregnancy announcement picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has called them “soulmates”.

Misan Harriman, whois a friend of Meghan’s, photographed the black and white picture of Duchess of Sussex cradling her baby bump with her head on the Duke’s lap. Harriman met Markle during a charity event when she was an actor on Suits.

He told British Vogue that the couple didn’t need any direction during the shot because they were “so in love with one another”.

“…They didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates. When you see people who have the connection that they have, it’s like reading the pages of a book.”

Since there departure from their senior roles in the royal family, they still have growing “hate” for social media sites.

The announcement on Sunday irked one of their well-known critic’s, journalist Piers Morgan, who called the announcement a “cheesy attempt” to “ensure media coverage”.

BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they’re pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence – in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life. ???? pic.twitter.com/wEmpDtrWBG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2021



Morgan’s critique is based on the couple’s rhetoric for a need for privacy, one of the many reasons they left the royal family and photos like these doesn’t help their argument.

Hitting back at the criticism of his sourness Morgan responded: “They don’t want privacy. They want publicity but only if it’s positive. So today they let all the papers they hate publish their baby announcement photo because it enhances their brand. A few days ago, they were trashing the same papers as dehumanising invaders of their privacy.”

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over ‘cheesy’ pregnancy announcement. Piers got something accurate for a change. Well done. Harry and Meghan are just a money making circus. At least she’ll stay at home for the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday???? — peter griffiths (@petergriffith11) February 15, 2021

If only Piers Morgan could offer the same energy to Prince Andrew and his friendship with auld man Epstein that he has with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement ???? — Hannah Nicholson is not a cat ????✒????????‍♀️ (@tattooedselkie) February 15, 2021

The royal family, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip and Prince Charles are reportedly delighted with the news of the couple’s second pregnancy.

Meghan gave birth to firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on 6 May 2019.

It has been reported by The Sun that Meghan and Prince Harry decided to “secretly” remove her first names, which are Rachel Meghan from son Archie’s birth certificate, instead to read “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex”.

The couple’s spokesperson denied this, saying the change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior palace officials.

