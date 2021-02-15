Celebs & viral 15.2.2021 10:12 am

How Lerato Kganyago won Valentine’s Day

Sandisiwe Mbhele
How Lerato Kganyago won Valentine’s Day

Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago’s husband Thami Ndala went all out this year.

Lerato Kganyago had a Valentine’s Day like no other. Her husband Thami Ndala went all out for the special day and we were left gobsmacked.

The norm for those who celebrate Valentine’s Day is breakfast in bed, a candlelight dinner, a bunch of red roses and chocolate.

Ndala went the extra mile.


The surprise was all captured on Instagram. Lerato was privately driven blinded folded to an undisclosed location. She arrived at FNB Stadium, with a rolled out a red carpet leading to the dramatic reveal of Zonke performing in the intimate setup.

Lerato said when she arrived she was confused as to why they were having dinner in the “middle of the stadium”.

Lerato Kganyago posts her thoughts on the special surprise. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram

Lerato Kganyago thanks husband, Thami Ndala. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram

Twitter was abuzz, with many people were wishing they were in Lerato’s shoes, as this is not the first time Ndala’s romantic gestures had caught the attention of the public. The couple reunited after their brief split just two months into their marriage in July 2020.

Ndala, a man full of surprises, previously planned a lavish birthday party. It showed a happy Kganyago walking down a long and beautifully decorated staircase. On every second stair, there was a motivational word written on the floor that describes Kganyago.

RELATED: ‘Will you marry me again?’ – Lerato Kganyago gets a proposal for her birthday



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Savanna throws shade at the 2021 Men’s Conference 13.2.2021
Last minute gifts to impress your partner with this Valentine’s Day 11.2.2021
Sexy, daring lingerie pieces to make your Valentine’s night sizzle 11.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dudu Myeni is officially a delinquent director

Breaking News Zondo commission to ask ConCourt to jail Zuma for contempt

Politics MKMVA warns against any ‘foolhardy attempt’ to arrest Zuma

Business News Data shows terrifying collapse of newspapers

Africa Zimbabwe beats SA to the vaccine jab


today in print

Read Today's edition