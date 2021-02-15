How Lerato Kganyago won Valentine’s Day

Lerato Kganyago had a Valentine’s Day like no other. Her husband Thami Ndala went all out for the special day and we were left gobsmacked.

The norm for those who celebrate Valentine’s Day is breakfast in bed, a candlelight dinner, a bunch of red roses and chocolate.

Ndala went the extra mile.

It’s safe to say Lerato Kganyago has shut down this year’s Valentine’s Day. Her husband went all out and booked the entire FNB/Soccer City Stadium with dinner vibes + exclusive performance from Zonke and the band. pic.twitter.com/L9SCNrHTKp — YOMZANSI (@YOMZANSI) February 14, 2021





The surprise was all captured on Instagram. Lerato was privately driven blinded folded to an undisclosed location. She arrived at FNB Stadium, with a rolled out a red carpet leading to the dramatic reveal of Zonke performing in the intimate setup.

Lerato said when she arrived she was confused as to why they were having dinner in the “middle of the stadium”.

Twitter was abuzz, with many people were wishing they were in Lerato’s shoes, as this is not the first time Ndala’s romantic gestures had caught the attention of the public. The couple reunited after their brief split just two months into their marriage in July 2020.

Ndala, a man full of surprises, previously planned a lavish birthday party. It showed a happy Kganyago walking down a long and beautifully decorated staircase. On every second stair, there was a motivational word written on the floor that describes Kganyago.

2020 VS. 2021 What’s next #leratokganyago ???? pic.twitter.com/L3pVqTzkC3 — cant hurt my feelings but i like pain ❤️ (@lehlo_manku) February 14, 2021

The guy is very romantic hey. When it comes to romance, he makes sure ♥️♥️????????#leratokganyago — Tulycia???????? (@Tulycia) February 15, 2021





This day officially belongs to Lerato Kganyago. Sesi won this day ❤️????

No more valentine nton ntoni is Lerato Kganyago day#leratokganyago — Regina ????Mamakoko (@regina_mamakoko) February 14, 2021

Lerato Kganyago’s husband really truly is an exceptional romantic. What? Booking out a stadium and your wife’s fave artists to give a private performance ????????I love seeing black women being loved right and spoilt. It’s my fave content — Sihle Manase Makhanya (@officialsihle) February 14, 2021



