Rachel Kolisi pens heartfelt farewell to the Stormers

Following World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s announcement on Sunday that he is leaving the Stormers after 11 years, his wife, Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to pen a farewell note of her own to the team.

According to Rachel, who has known Siya since 2012, she has been a Stormer supporter for as long as she can remember.

She reminisced about how far the has come with the team before thanking them for everything they have given her and her family over the years.

Read Rachel’s full note below:

“I can’t believe I’m even doing this post. My heart is so heavy.

I have been a Stormer since I discovered my love for the game. From once only being able to afford the R50 standing tickets to watching games in fancy boxes and lounges, to have my children run on the beloved newlands field after every game, how crazy life can be.

Every injury, every loss, every victory, every sacrifice, every memory the many tears, and many laughs I will cherish them all. Because we learnt from the bad and hold close the good.

It has been a tough season for us personally, having to make really big and hard decisions, but change is always inevitable.

In all of this, one thing I have been reminded of. Siya’s character is like no one else I’ve ever known. He remained kind and respectful in moments he had every reason not to. He has lead this team in more ways than some will ever know. He has been a mentor, and listener, he has paved a path for the many that will follow. I can’t put into words how proud I am of him.

This team not only brought us beautiful memories but friends who became family.

A big piece of our hearts will remain with the faithful.

Thank you Jesus.

Got my 6.”

– Rachel Kolisi via Instagram

