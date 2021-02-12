Celebs & viral 12.2.2021 05:33 pm

Is Monique Muller trying to tell us something with her commentary on Kasia Lendhardt?

Kaunda Selisho
Is Monique Muller trying to tell us something with her commentary on Kasia Lendhardt?

Katlego Maboe's ex-girlfriend has weighed in on the alleged suicide of Polish model, Kasia Lendhardt | Pictures: Screenshots

Taking to Instagram, Muller wrote: ‘Here’s a story quite similar to mine. Let’s get REAL for a few minutes.’

Katlego Maboe’s ex, Monique Muller has claimed that she can relate to Polish model, Kasia Lendhardt’s story.

This is after the 25-year-old was found dead in her apartment, a week after a nasty public split from her ex-boyfriend, Bayern Munich player Jerome Boateng.

Taking to Instagram, Muller wrote: “Here’s a story quite similar to mine. Let’s get REAL for a few minutes.”

“Meet Kasia Lenhardt. She is no longer here today so she no longer has a voice. But I resonate so strongly with her story I decided to perhaps touch just one woman out there that might be pushed over the edge like Kasia was.”

Monique Muller weighs in on Kasia Lenhardt’s apparent suicide | Picture: Screenshot

Lenhardt is believed to have committed suicide after a tough break up.

“This was her last post before being found dead in her apartment on her son’s birthday. Kasia was in an abusive relationship with her ex who is a very well-known soccer star.

RELATED: Borussia Dortmund WAG believes cyberbullying led to Boateng’s ex’s suicide

“She was found a week after their split that was an ugly public battle,” added Muller along with a screenshot of the last picture Lenhardt uploaded while she was still alive.

Muller also commented on how Boateng reacted in retaliation against rumours of his infidelity making headlines.

The soccer player alleged that although he had cheated on his girlfriend with Kasia, she later blackmailed him into getting into a relationship with her and caused him to let his family down.

Monique Muller weighs in on Kasia Lenhardt’s apparent suicide | Picture: Screenshot

“Anyone that could help her feared this man too. And so, in their fear of him also destroying them like he publicly destroyed her KNOWING HE WAS LYING.

“Not a single person came to her rescue and spoke up. She suffered in silence once again after building the courage to actually stand up against her abuser.”

Monique Muller weighs in on Kasia Lenhardt’s apparent suicide | Picture: Screenshot

She further expressed her sadness about the fact that Lenhardt seemed so hopeless that she felt death was the only way out despite the fact that she would be leaving her son behind.

Muller – who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her ex – then took a pot shot at her own followers.

Timeline: What led to Katlego Maboe’s arrest

“Here’s the saddest part, many of you reading this will feel sad or sorry for her… some will find reasons to blame her. Some knew all of this and stood by and watched her demise. Some of you are enablers obviously and unobviously.”

“I know this for a fact as I can see who views this,” proclaimed Muller.

She then alerted her followers, who may find themselves in an abusive situation, to an app called Vault where they could store their “receipts” in a manner that is accessible to legal professionals.

Monique Muller weighs in on Kasia Lenhardt’s apparent suicide | Picture: Screenshot

Muller also shared details for resources that help women in abusive situations.

So what exactly was Muller trying to tell us? She summed it up in one screenshot.

Monique Muller weighs in on Kasia Lenhardt’s apparent suicide | Picture: Screenshot

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Borussia Dortmund WAG believes cyberbullying led to Boateng’s ex’s suicide 12.2.2021
Bayern win Club World Cup to claim ‘six pack’ of titles 12.2.2021
Bayern’s Mueller tests positive for Covid-19: reports 11.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

Read Today's edition