Everyone can’t get enough of Bontle and Priddy Ugly’s ‘Defining Love’ episode

Kaunda Selisho
A screenshot from Bontle and Priddy Ugly's 'Defining Love' episode on YouTube. Picture: YouTube

After 12 years together, Bontle and Priddy Ugly defined their love and expressed their gratitude ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Defining Media’s latest season of the Defining Love series kicked off with a bang and fans of the show are absolutely loving the first episode.

The series is the brainchild of YouTuber and digital entrepreneur Dennis Ngango and Defining Love has previously featured couples such as Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo, Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows, and Tumi Morake and Mpho Osei-Tutu.

The new episode, released in celebration of the channel’s two-year-anniversary, featured it-couple
Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and her rapper husband Priddy Ugly (Ricardo Moloi).

The pair began by detailing how their 12-year-long love story began and it wasn’t long before things became emotional.

They then expressed their gratitude over their daughter, Afrika Moloi, and to each other for what they had done over the duration of their relationship.

With over 18,000 views at the time of writing, the video understandably trended on social media with many taking to Twitter to express how touched they were by what the couple shared.

Bontle recently trended after appearing on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where she clarified a previous statement that she had made proclaiming that cheating was not considered a “deal breaker” in her relationship.

According to Bontle, their love would be able to survive infidelity because the pair just cannot imagine life without each other.

Bontle and Priddy Ugly got married two years ago after a decade of dating and they also welcomed their first child together.

