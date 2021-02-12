Everyone can’t get enough of Bontle and Priddy Ugly’s ‘Defining Love’ episode

Defining Media’s latest season of the Defining Love series kicked off with a bang and fans of the show are absolutely loving the first episode.

The series is the brainchild of YouTuber and digital entrepreneur Dennis Ngango and Defining Love has previously featured couples such as Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo, Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows, and Tumi Morake and Mpho Osei-Tutu.

The new episode, released in celebration of the channel’s two-year-anniversary, featured it-couple

Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and her rapper husband Priddy Ugly (Ricardo Moloi).

The pair began by detailing how their 12-year-long love story began and it wasn’t long before things became emotional.

They then expressed their gratitude over their daughter, Afrika Moloi, and to each other for what they had done over the duration of their relationship.

Watch the video below

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day trends and facts that will surprise you

With over 18,000 views at the time of writing, the video understandably trended on social media with many taking to Twitter to express how touched they were by what the couple shared.

Crying in the club, what a beautifully made episode (zi’levels mchana @DefiningMediaZA) Your story is incredible, and one never tires of hearing you describe your love @BontleModiselle @ItsPriddyUgly, what a vulnerable episode and ever so wholesome https://t.co/VjPUCvZj1c — YT/ IG: queen_finxa (@Queen_Finxa) February 11, 2021

Yoh guys, what Bontle said to Priddy about him brining flowers to her fathers grave, cleaning it and talking to him. Yoh ???? that was so beautiful! ???? — YT: Seithati Letsipa (@Thati_22) February 11, 2021

I may have cried while watching Bontle and Priddy’s defining love episode???????????? — ladi???? (@bonolooooooo) February 11, 2021

I was watching defining love when Bontle said “Thank you for being the son my mom never had,for loving my family and never judging our history” I felt that deeply. — NgiliSwati???????? (@Nothand98607432) February 11, 2021

I think this episode of Defining Love w/ Bontle & Priddy Ugly is my favourite. ???? Yho guys I can’t wait to experience such a love. ???? — Utha ???????? (@_UthaandileM) February 11, 2021

Bontle and Priddy ugly’s love is so beautiful to witness. I don’t know how many times I’ve watched them talk about it on different platforms ???? — bobo (@bogadi_leungo) February 11, 2021

Bontle recently trended after appearing on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where she clarified a previous statement that she had made proclaiming that cheating was not considered a “deal breaker” in her relationship.

According to Bontle, their love would be able to survive infidelity because the pair just cannot imagine life without each other.

Bontle and Priddy Ugly got married two years ago after a decade of dating and they also welcomed their first child together.

ALSO READ: Bontle Moloi and Priddy Ugly measure their parenting success by Afrika’s happiness

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.