Move over Jackie Phamotse! Gigi Lamayne makes a new statement using snakes

Until recently, author Jackie Phamotse was regarded thee social media authority on all things snakes and magic but it seems she will have to vacate that throne to rapper Gigi Lamayne.

Lamayne (real name Genesis Manney) caused a stir when she not only released a single with an expletive in the title but added some artwork featuring a snake to promote the single titled F*ck Everybody.

Earlier this year, the rapper shared some behind-the-scenes shots from the “Garden of Eden” themed shoot, as well one image to tease fans.

Despite the Bible-themed of the shoot, this raised some questions among her followers who were still reeling from recent social media revelations of witchcraft regarding snakes.

“You have a snake too…. ” commented Instagram user @adrianmashele.

“Gigi. You’re not afraid of snakes,” added @iconic_dreamchaser_pnr.

“Haibo Gigi inyoka heeeeehh,” expressed @luqua_sa_ while @wandile8452 added “Hau uthwele Adam.”

“Uthwele” is in reference to the practice ukuthwala, i.e entering into a covenant with a deity in exchange for wealth and good fortune.

The deity in question is a Mamlambo – a water deity in South African mythology that is believed to be the “goddess of rivers”.

Those who claim to have seen it have described it as a large snake-like creature.

A young, spiritually gifted South African who spoke to The Citizen about the concept of Mamlambo on condition of anonymity, explained that it is essentially a deity you worship and sacrifice things to (as part of ukuthwala) in order to obtain money and power.

The demands of the deity, in exchange, can range from human sacrifices to promising to never have children.

Is Gigi Lamayne a sangoma?

In 2020, Lamayne raised questions about whether or not she had undergone the initiation process required to become a sangoma.

This after she posted an image of herself wearing traditional attire reserved specifically for sangomas, along with the caption “Thokoza“. The phrase is often used in spiritual matters and translates to “give thanks”.

Lamayne has since deleted the post and has not spoken about the matter further.

