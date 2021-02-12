Borussia Dortmund WAG believes cyberbullying led to Boateng’s ex’s suicide

Cathy Hummels, the wife of Germany and Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, wrote an online eulogy in honour of the recently deceased Kasia Lenhardt (ex-girlfriend of Bayern Munich player Jerome Boateng).

Hummels expressed how sad she believes Lenhardt must have been to resort to taking her own life in a recently shared Instagram post.

She explained that she chose that photo in particular because she knew it would catch people’s attention and get them to stop and engage with the message she was trying to communicate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cathy Hummels (@cathyhummels)

She went on to state that although many believe that being the wife and girlfriend (WAG) of a footballer is a glamorous and charmed life to live, all is not as it seemed.

“I can handle it because I’ve learned a lot from my past. But many don’t make it. Kasia didn’t make it,” wrote Hummels before vowing to continue her fight against cyberbullying in honour of Lenhardt under her #StopMobbing campaign.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich player Jerome Boateng’s girlfriend found dead

The 25-year-old Polish model (Lenhardt) was found dead in her apartment earlier this week.

Daily Mail reports that she was found dead in a Berlin apartment – believed to belong to the footballer – on Tuesday night and police are not treating her death as suspicious.

She leaves behind a 5-year-old son, named Noah, from a previous relationship.

The model and the 32-year-old Bayern Munich player had been together for just over a year before they split up in spectacular fashion in early February.

In the time they were together, she got the former Man City player’s name tattooed on her rib cage.

During their virtual lover’s quarrel, Boateng claimed she blackmailed him into a relationship and had an alcohol dependency, while she retorted by calling him “the devil” and a cheater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KASIA (@kasia_lenhardt)

Fellow model and friend, Sara Kulka, confirmed Lenhardt’s death via Instagram onWednesday with a tribute post, written in German.

In her message, Kulka said: “I hope the truth comes out. I know how much you wished it would.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.