Mixed reactions to Primedia cutting ties with DJs Fresh and Euphonik

The decision by Primedia Broadcasting to part ways with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Themba Nkosi (Euphonik) on Wednesday evening has received mixed reactions.

In January, it was said that they had “reached a mutual decision” with Primedia to temporarily step down from their roles at radio station 947 after a woman took to Twitter to accuse the DJs of allegedly drugging and raping her in 2011.

In their joint statement on Wednesday, the DJs said they could not find “common ground with Primedia” and have agreed to be released from their obligations to the broadcaster, with immediate effect.

Primedia said the decision “does not reflect a view on the veracity of allegations” against the DJs but instead it “prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives”.

Reaction from both statements was divided. Former radio host Eusebius McKaiser was perplexed by Primedia’s decision to base the severance on business and not the rape allegations.

So to be clear and to make sure there’s NO misunderstanding: this Primedia statement is NOT saying the company took a decision about Fresh and Euphonik based on opposition to rape culture. It is a strictly BUSINESS decision. Womxn aren’t top of mind, only profits are. pic.twitter.com/JFOQ2V1FZM — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) February 10, 2021

I think Primedia can’t afford #Djfresh and #euphonik anymore…. Also it’s the radio contract season

— #TT (@MorongwaZA) February 10, 2021

#Djfresh Geeez….. people are out here crucifying DJ Fresh for mere allegations…. What happened to innocent till proven guilty???? — Tumelo Rankou (@Tumi_2Gunz) February 11, 2021

No one is defending anything here we are discussing the issue of termination before Court ruling on the matter and after they have heard all facts from both side…#DjFresh #Euphonik — ExcellentMkhonto♋ (@IAmExcellent_) February 11, 2021

#Djfresh

Let us leave every thing to the courts to handle this remember innocent until proven guilty — Ntsika Samuel Zakade (@Ntsika10492238) February 11, 2021

There were also questions is to why celebrities and some gender-based violence activists to had remained silent over the allegations against Fresh and Euphonik.

MacG also eluded to this earlier in the week, saying celebs were quick to criticise him but not DJ Fresh.

