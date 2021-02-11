Celebs & viral 11.2.2021 09:53 am

Mixed reactions to Primedia cutting ties with DJs Fresh and Euphonik

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Mixed reactions to Primedia cutting ties with DJs Fresh and Euphonik

Euphonik and Dj Fresh. Picture: Twitter

The decision by Primedia Broadcasting to part ways with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Themba Nkosi (Euphonik) on Wednesday evening has received mixed reactions.

In January, it was said that they had “reached a mutual decision” with Primedia to temporarily step down from their roles at radio station 947 after a woman took to Twitter to accuse the DJs of allegedly drugging and raping her in 2011.

In their joint statement on Wednesday, the DJs said they could not find “common ground with Primedia” and have agreed to be released from their obligations to the broadcaster, with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: DJ Fresh and Euphonik part ways with Primedia

Primedia said the decision “does not reflect a view on the veracity of allegations” against the DJs but instead it “prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives”.

Reaction from both statements was divided. Former radio host Eusebius McKaiser was perplexed by Primedia’s decision to base the severance on business and not the rape allegations.

I think Primedia can’t afford #Djfresh and #euphonik anymore…. Also it’s the radio contract season

— #TT (@MorongwaZA) February 10, 2021

There were also questions is to why celebrities and some gender-based violence activists to had remained silent over the allegations against Fresh and Euphonik.

MacG also eluded to this earlier in the week, saying celebs were quick to criticise him but not DJ Fresh.

ALSO READ:Just post nudes and shut up’ MacG lashes out at Thando Thabethe

