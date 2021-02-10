DJ Fresh and Euphonik part ways with Primedia

DJs Fresh and Euphonik has confirmed the termination of their Primedia Broadcasting contracts with immediate effect.

Thato Sikwane (DJ Fresh) and Themba Nkosi (Euphonik) last month said that they had “reached a mutual decision” with Primedia Broadcasting to step down from their roles at 947 after a woman took to Twitter to accuse two DJs of allegedly drugging and raping her in 2011.

“After extensive consultation, legal and otherwise, we have concluded that it is in our best interests to resume all of our public engagements. We look forward to our names being cleared,” the duo said via a statement on DJ Fresh’s Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

“Unfortunately, we can’t find common ground with Primedia and have agreed a release from our obligations to the broadcaster, with immediate effect.

“Thank you to Primedia for all the great broadcasting opportunities and moments,” they said.

Primedia statement

Primedia Broadcasting also issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that “after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 947 were aired on 15 January and 10 January 2021 respectively.

“This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders,” Geraint Crwys-VVilliams, Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, said.

The company said in a previous statement it was “evaluating all the information of the alleged misconduct” levelled against two DJs.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them. We are awaiting substantiation of the current information from the relevant authorities. Once we have this, we will respond accordingly,” said Crwys-Williams.

