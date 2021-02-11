Celebs & viral 11.2.2021 09:25 am

Sarah Langa rocks Instagram with booty close-up in new bikini photoset

Kaunda Selisho
Sarah Langa rocking a cow-print manicure by Ma Cherie Nails. Picture: Instagram

The model is currently on an influencer trip with a newly single Kefilwe Mabote.

Model and influencer Sarah Langa has rocked Instagram with a new bikini photoset that allows her followers to get a closer look at her new, slightly thicker frame.

“MOOO I’m still ready,” wrote Langa in her caption of a series of photos of herself rocking a Parooz Fashions cow-print bikini with a matching printed manicure.

Hit the right arrow on the pics below to see the full photoset.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Much like Mabote, Langa is a newly single woman after finalising her divorce from business tycoon Jehan Mackay.

She confirmed her impending single status to her Instagram followers in January during an Instagram story Q&A session.

“You’re married?” asked one of her followers, to which Langa replied “legally, yes. But I won’t be in a few days”.

Previous reports claim that Mackay had issued Langa with a divorce summons in early 2020 and that she was due for a hefty settlement amount upon conclusion of their split.

Her bestie, Mabote, took to Instagram earlier this week to confirm that she and controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi, were also no longer in a relationship.

READ NEXT: Kefilwe Mabote shades Edwin Sodi

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

