‘Please stop embarrassing yourselves’ – Kim K shuts down North’s art critics

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West had to go into protective-mommy mode after she shared a piece of art created by her 7-year-old daughter, North, and social media users shared their disbelief in her artistic capabilities.

Kim, her sisters and their children are currently on holiday in the Turks and Caicos Islands amid rumours of an impending divorce from her husband Kanye West.

“My little artist North” shared Kim K along with a painting of a natural landscape.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s daughter North is already painting masterpieces at 7 years old ???????? pic.twitter.com/uR1cBENJE9 — Rap All-Stars ???? (@RapAllStars) February 8, 2021

Critics immediately questioned North’s skill level upon comparing the look and feel of the painting to that of artist Bob Ross.

I want to watch a video of North West painting. I am absolutely dumbfounded at that picture kim posted and now I just have to see it live. Not even an ounce of that talent lives within me ???? — b????????‍♀️ (@helllswamp) February 9, 2021

Not Kim saying North painting that picture ???????????????? — ???? YA MAMMY ???? (@shesabaddieTi) February 8, 2021

Good morning, has @KimKardashian decided to be honest about North’s painting yet? — heather (@hedderfedderr) February 9, 2021

North can’t be that perfect at painting. Ke a gana. Kim K ke xokiana. ???? — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????. ☁️ (@Adolphine_) February 8, 2021

Kim was having none of it and decided to go off on her Instagram stories.

“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children!!!” began Kim.

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured,” she explained.

She went on to state that her daughter had put a lot of time and effort into completing the work and she just wanted a moment to share how proud she was of her little girl.

She went on to call out critics who had published opinion pieces breaking down why they did not believe that North could have painted the image Kim posted.

“How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of not being awesome?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity…”

.@KimKardashian setting the record straight on North West’s painting: pic.twitter.com/XnZXV6qoC0 — Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) February 9, 2021

