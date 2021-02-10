Celebs & viral 10.2.2021 11:12 am

Uhm, beans on Weet-Bix? Twitter has a field day on pairing suggestion

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@Weetabix

Many Twitter accounts in the UK had a field day, such as Domino’s Pizza and the always-opinionated Nando’s.

Breakfast is the most important meal day and the meal of champions is getting an interesting add-on.

Weet-Bix’s whole grain wheat cereal, consumed with milk or warm water, is called Weetabix in the UK and according to consumers, it is the nation’s favourite cereal.


The post above started a Twitter frenzy, using Weetabix instead of bread slices for a twist on the popular English breakfast with beans.

Many Twitter accounts in the UK had a field day, such as Domino’s Pizza and the always-opinionated Nando’s. Even the National Health Service (NHS) jumped into the commentary.

Take a look at the hilarious reactions below:




Weetabix enjoyed the banter as they hilariously clapped back to many people but we think they weren’t ready for South African Twitter to jump on board as well.



