Uhm, beans on Weet-Bix? Twitter has a field day on pairing suggestion

Breakfast is the most important meal day and the meal of champions is getting an interesting add-on.

Weet-Bix’s whole grain wheat cereal, consumed with milk or warm water, is called Weetabix in the UK and according to consumers, it is the nation’s favourite cereal.

Why should bread have all the fun, when there’s Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021





The post above started a Twitter frenzy, using Weetabix instead of bread slices for a twist on the popular English breakfast with beans.

Many Twitter accounts in the UK had a field day, such as Domino’s Pizza and the always-opinionated Nando’s. Even the National Health Service (NHS) jumped into the commentary.

Take a look at the hilarious reactions below:

That tweet should come with a health warning — NHS (@NHSuk) February 9, 2021





You okay hun? DM’s are open if you need to talk ???? — Nando’s (@NandosUK) February 9, 2021

Let’s set aside our differences to prosecute this under the Geneva Convention. — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 9, 2021

Trust us, this is not a Match — Tinder UK (@TinderUk) February 9, 2021





Babe are u ok? You’ve hardly touched your Weetabix and beans! — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) February 9, 2021

We’ve bean looking into this after a number of complaints today. Due to its serious nature, we’ve passed it over to our major incident team who deals with cereal killers! — GMP Manchester City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) February 9, 2021



Weetabix enjoyed the banter as they hilariously clapped back to many people but we think they weren’t ready for South African Twitter to jump on board as well.

Don’t mean to rain on your parade, but that’s a no from us… — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 9, 2021





If only you recognised those fouls and offsides during PSL games. — siyasamkela ͏ (@siyamtitshana) February 9, 2021

Not sure if this is foul, or offside? — SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) February 9, 2021



