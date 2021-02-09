Charlize Theron is back in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

Fast & Furious fans all over the world have been waiting in anticipation for the release of the next movie in The Fast saga titled F9. The movie will debut on the 28th of May 2021 in the United states, and our beloved Charlize Theron will once again make an appearance.

The South African born actress has announced that she will be in the next Fast & Furious movie via her recent Instagram post. The award -winning actress posted a video on her page which seems to be a snippet of the trailer of the movie, and her fans are buzzing with excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica)

Charlize made an appearance in the previous Fast & Furious movie titled The Fate of the Furious, as Cipher, who gets one of the main characters (Dom) involved in the world of terrorism. Charlize plays as the antagonist throughout the movie, and her brilliance as an actor builds a sense of hatred towards her character in the movie.

The Academy Award, and Golden Globe award winner has showcased her talents in many international titles all over the world, such as Mad Max, Atomic Blonde, Monster and Hancock. Theron has shared a screen with acclaimed actors and actresses such as Seth Rogan, Will Smith, Lisa Kudrow, Dwayne Johnson, and many more.

Theron recently starred in her own movie titled The Old Guard which was released on the 10th of July 2020 on Netflix. The movie is about “A group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ability to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom”.

The American superhero film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and was written by Greg Rucka based on his comic book which has the same title.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.