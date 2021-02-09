‘Just post nudes and shut up’ – MacG lashes out at Thando Thabethe

MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and his co-host Sol Phenduka have come out guns blazing after they were dragged in the mud for transphobic comments made on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG did not hold back on the latest episode of his podcast, blasting celebrities such as Thando Thabethe, also known as Thabooty, and 947 media personality Mantsoe Pout, who had publicly condemned the transphobic comments.

Discrimination in the guise of being “raw & unfiltered” wish I could unsee that MacG podcast. Disgusted! — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 26, 2021

“I mean Thando f**king Thabooty. What the f**k is she doing? I ran across her podcasting numbers the other day, I wish I could unsee those numbers, they horrible, ” MacG said.

This is why I don’t accept those PR apology statements from homophobes because they really don’t care. MacG would be lucky if Thando Thabethe farted in his direction and the only thing he has to offer is a stench you can smell through a phone screen.pic.twitter.com/iixbOgRdKM — Sisa (@Titan_baddie) February 8, 2021

Thando’s podcast is called TV&R. It centres around interviews with TV writers, radio producers to actors.

Thando appeared on MacG’s podcast in 2019 and he further expressed how disappointed and angry he was that Thabethe didn’t personally call him.

So SAns don’t understand raw, unfiltered content. Cause that’s not what Mac is doing. That is very homophobic and transphobic AND ignorant content. No one wants to “bring MacG down”. — MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) January 26, 2021



On Mantsoe, MacG said: “Mantsoe must just shut up and do live reads. Honestly these f**king people.”

Visibly frustrated MacG and Sol said celebrities that were outspoken was a form of “fake outrage”, as they invited several of them to the podcast to have open discussions, and many of them said no. MacG and Sol lashed the hypocrisy of Thando and Mantsoe, who have both worked with DJ Fresh, but have remained silent on the rape allegation against him.

“How does that happen? Because Fresh is the big dog. You can’t talk about Fresh because they think he’s going to influence their bag in the future, just by association they think it’s better to not say anything about Fresh. But they can say anything and shit about us because we are nobodies.”

The pair says Yaya Mavundla, a transgender activist, came onto the show to speak about her lived experiences and was crucified for going on the show by the same community she represents.

MacG said they had recorded over 200 episodes, made one mistake in one episode and people called for their heads.

It resulted in the show losing one big sponsor, Old Mutual. Sol asked what was the point of “cancel culture”, saying it was not constructive as they wanted to build a legacy that puts local podcasting onto the global stage.

