Boston Media House clears the air on its relationship with DJ Fresh

Whenever a famous face is embroiled in any type of scandal, their association with various brands often comes into question.

This has been the case with DJ Fresh whom, despite having worked with numerous brands over the years, is most popular for his status as a Boston Media House alum.

Whenever I think of Boston Media House I think of DJ Fresh’s alleged sexual assault. — Noni (@NoniYess) August 7, 2020

In addition to having previously featured on TV and radio ads for the institution, DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, also featured on Boston Media House prospectus material.

However, he is now noticeably absent from the new prospectus.

When asked about this change by The Citizen, a Boston Media House spokesperson said “the Boston Media House academic prospectus was printed in 2020, and has not been changed”.

“Boston Media House stands against all forms of discrimination against individuals or groups, and against violence against any individuals or groups, including gender-based violence. We welcome a multi-cultural base of students and academics.

“We also strongly support the rights of all individuals, to allow for a decision made by the legal authorities of the land, by the courts and by the law. All parties need to be provided with an opportunity to be heard through the appropriate channels,” added the spokesperson.

This after a woman took to Twitter to allege that she had been sexually assaulted by DJs Fresh and Euphonik.

Days after, she made her way to the police to officially open a case which is currently under investigation.

The pair then stepped down from their roles at 947 and announced that they would also be stepping back from all public engagements pending the outcome of the ongoing legal matter involving the allegations mentioned above.

Primedia (owner of 947) acting chief executive officer Geraint Crwys-Williams also issued a statement explaining that the decision to step down would allow the pair to focus on addressing “the sexual assault charges levelled against them”.

“Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh and Euphonik have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them.”

DJ Fresh joined 947 in July 2019 and has been hosting the station’s drive-time show ever since.

Euphonik joined the station back in 2016.

