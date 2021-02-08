Bonang’s simple Valentine’s Day wish

The height of the month of love, Valentine’s Day, is reaches its climax this coming Sunday.

Local celebrities such as Bonang Matheba have already shared what they want.

The media personality and businesswoman posted that she doesn’t want anything extravagant, just a nice bunch of flowers.

…it’s Valentine’s Day…re rekeleng mablomo, bathong! — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) February 7, 2021

When a user said women wanted money, not flowers, Bonang had a simple resolution.

Flowers made out of R200 notes. Problem solved. ❤ https://t.co/lsdbbZvCLw — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) February 7, 2021

She also laughed off any suggestions of the “men’s conference” that hypothetically happens every year, where men choose to not participate in Valentine’s Day festivities .

Bathong! Is it not virtual..?! I hope it rains! ???? https://t.co/ugcA9btsGg — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) February 7, 2021





ALSO READ: Bonang warned us about Rich Mnisi

The celeb has been very private about her love life since her last publicised relationship with rapper AKA in 2018. Both have never directly commented on the reason of the breakup but seemed to be on cordial terms after their breakup.

Tweeps also share what they wanted after Bonang’s tweet, with some surprised that gifting for men on the day was as just important.

This will do justice for the guys ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qNJmRvOkbo — #LetItFlow 03:24.40 (@EllisBrown_dj) February 7, 2021

Guys??? Ooh guys must also get something? ???????? I didn’t know pic.twitter.com/32xcMMgeDH — check pinned tweet ???? (@Thato_Fentse) February 7, 2021





Gents make sure when you introduce buying flowers for your woman, you will be consistent about it. To woman once you buy flowers it becomes a policy. Consistency is key. pic.twitter.com/JopaDaiDhF — Moljoe wa MoAfrika (@papzen2016) February 7, 2021

Happy Valentimes Day in advance. pic.twitter.com/NOvqhjvM3a — L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) February 7, 2021





