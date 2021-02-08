Celebs & viral 8.2.2021 04:31 pm

Bonang’s simple Valentine’s Day wish

Bonang’s simple Valentine’s Day wish

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

The celeb has been very private about her love life since her last publicised relationship with rapper AKA in 2018.

The height of the month of love, Valentine’s Day, is reaches its climax this coming Sunday.

Local celebrities such as Bonang Matheba have already shared what they want.

The media personality and businesswoman posted that she doesn’t want anything extravagant, just a nice bunch of flowers.

When a user said women wanted money, not flowers, Bonang had a simple resolution.

She also laughed off any suggestions of the “men’s conference” that hypothetically happens every year, where men choose to not participate in Valentine’s Day festivities .


The celeb has been very private about her love life since her last publicised relationship with rapper AKA in 2018. Both have never directly commented on the reason of the breakup but seemed to be on cordial terms after their breakup.

Tweeps also share what they wanted after Bonang’s tweet, with some surprised that gifting for men on the day was as just important.



 

