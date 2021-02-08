Kefilwe Mabote shades Edwin Sodi

Social media content creator Kefilwe Mabote is single!

The popular luxury influencer made the announcement on Instagram, confirming that her relationship with controversial businessman Edwin Sodi had come to an end.

The couple made headlines in October when Sodi was arrested for his alleged involvement in the controversial multimillion-rand Free State asbestos audit project. He was publicly arrested and had most of his assets seized.

Mabote confirmed their relationship at the time was “happy, healthy and private” and insisted that they did not have any business ties.

While a lot changes in a few months, she made her return on social media after her mother’s passing in January. She quickly made it clear that this year is for “singletons” and working hard.

The pair’s relationship affected Kefilwe’s brand. She mounted a R1 million legal action, citing a report published about her, that she alleged had defamed her.

In a statement, she took particular offence to an article titled “Tough times for slay queens” by the Sunday World. In which she said the publication insinuated that she was a “slay queen” who is on the “bedroom roll” of wealthy men, with criminally charged businessman Sodi being listed as one of those men.

However, the Johannesburg High Court struck her case against the Sunday World and its publishers, Funduzi Media, off the roll in November.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

