WATCH: From calling countries sh**holes to pandemic parties, will Shashi Naidoo ever learn?

Kaunda Selisho
Model and social media influencer Shashi Naidoo. Picture: Michel Bega

The model, entrepreneur and media personality has angered healthcare workers.

Will Shashi Naidoo ever learn? That is the question on her fans’ lips after she caused yet another stir for all the wrong reasons.

Additionally, she’s always deleting comments featuring dissenting opinion and questions about her missteps.

Watch the video above for a break down of what went down.

Earlier this week, the model, entrepreneur and media personality angered healthcare workers after she posted (and later deleted) videos to her Instagram Reels showing herself and her friends partying during the current lockdown.

There was no social distancing practised in the video and no one had any masks on.

The transgression was addressed by a few of her followers who used the comments section of a promotional post shared by Naidoo to address the issue.

Naidoo deleted the exchanges but not before fans took screenshots and shared them on other social media platforms.

When asked by a follower why she was deleting comments, she replied: “I deleted comments because I hate arguments and fighting on my page. Not hiding from anything.”

The following day, a fan raised the issue on a different post and Naidoo apologised but she has since deleted the comment exchange containing the apology.

In 2018, she was at the centre of a social media storm after she referred to Gaza as a “shit hole” in an Instagram comment that went viral.

