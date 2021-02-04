Zodwa Wabantu joins Kenny Kunene’s (political) party

Zodwa Wabantu and Kenny Kunene are names synonymous with entertainment, controversy and over-the-top parties but the pair is teaming up outside this environment.

Controversial businessman-turned-politician Kunene started the Patriotic Alliance (PA) with co-founder and close friend Gayton McKenzie several years ago. McKenzie is the party’s president.

Kunene announced on Wednesday that Zodwa was now a proud member of the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kenny kunene (@kenny_kunene)

Zodwa also confirmed she is now a politician and proud member of PA.

“I confirm that I have indeed joined politics and in particular the Patriotic Alliance for reasons outlined below:

“After the leadership of the PA afforded me the respect and sent it’s top leadership to me, represented by Mr Kenny Kunene to engage with me, this completely gave me a different idea of South African politics, considering the sad reality that politicians are only accessible to us on the eve of elections.

ALSO READ: Zodwa Wabantu shows off new home

“After Mr Kunene told me what the PA stood for, I was convinced this is the only political party that is relevant in SA in this day and age.”

“Remember I’m a township girl and I spend lots of my time in the townships. It breaks my heart to see the misery that people in the townships go through despite them voting in every election since our democratic dispensation in 1994.

“I’m convinced the PA is introducing a new form of politics which is truly people-oriented. Naturally, most people fear change, but why cling to a political party that has done nothing for you and has demonstrated over and over again that its leaders, and not the people, come first?”

She said the situation in the country was “dire” and people needed to reclaim their power.

“This is the time to make the right decisions. Joining the PA is one of those critical decisions.”

The party is no stranger with working with the big guns. Their coalition with the ANC fell apart in the City of Johannesburg last year.

ALSO READ: Patriotic Alliance heads to court after ANC coalition break-up

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.