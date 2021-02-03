Bonang warned us about Rich Mnisi

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is known for saying pertinent things that turn into quotes for any and all occasions, and the recent furore around Rich Mnisi’s pricing is no different.

The designer made waves earlier this week when it was discovered that an item in his new Hiya Kaya range cost R60,000

The item in question is a traditional skirt, indigenous to the Southern African Tsonga tribe known as the xibelani.

Ordinarily, the item costs below R2,000.

The social media furore about the pricing reminded everyone of that one time Matheba jokingly alluded to the fact that anything you want from Mnisi costs R2 million.

Whether it’s his services as a creative director, stylist or designer.

The pair appeared on the October 2019 issue of Glamour magazine and spoke about how they are each working to elevate African fashion.

Twitter users often think back to the video whenever Mnisi is a topic of discussion, and the xibelani saga was no different.

Every time I see Rich Mnisi trending I see that Bonang video ya 2 million in my head. — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) February 2, 2021

Mara Bonang o le boleletse gore dilo tsa rich mnisi ke 2 million mos. — Future Land-Owner ® (@builder_des) February 2, 2021

60k for a traditional Tsonga xibelani! Next thing masonja will be priced as much as caviar. Bonang was not joking when she said he’s Mr 2 million. #richmnisi — Nobantu_M (@Nobantu_M) February 3, 2021

Bonang wasn’t lying when she said 2 million — ???? (@Malerato_M_) February 2, 2021

Lol Bonang already told y’all that Rich Mnisi is 2 million, based on that R59,000 for a xibelani skirt is coins, stop playing…???????????? — Buhle The Twittologist ???? (@Twittology111) February 2, 2021

