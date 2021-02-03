Celebs & viral 3.2.2021 05:16 pm

Bonang warned us about Rich Mnisi

Kaunda Selisho
Bonang Matheba and Rich Mnisi on the October 2019 cover of Glamour magazine | Picture: Screenshot (Twitter)

Some years ago, Bonang Matheba went viral for her joke about how expensive Rich Mnisi’s services were.

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is known for saying pertinent things that turn into quotes for any and all occasions, and the recent furore around Rich Mnisi’s pricing is no different.

The designer made waves earlier this week when it was discovered that an item in his new Hiya Kaya range cost R60,000

The item in question is a traditional skirt, indigenous to the Southern African Tsonga tribe known as the xibelani.

Ordinarily, the item costs below R2,000.

The social media furore about the pricing reminded everyone of that one time Matheba jokingly alluded to the fact that anything you want from Mnisi costs R2 million.

Whether it’s his services as a creative director, stylist or designer.

The pair appeared on the October 2019 issue of Glamour magazine and spoke about how they are each working to elevate African fashion.

Twitter users often think back to the video whenever Mnisi is a topic of discussion, and the xibelani saga was no different.

