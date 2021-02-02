‘Masses’ because the K-word is illegal – Coconut Kelz reaction to Cape Town beach protests

Comedian Lesego Tlhabi, also known as Coconut Kelz has hilariously tackled the Western Cape beach protests that happened over the weekend.

Protesters in the province called for beaches to be reopened, with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde saying the closure cost in excess of R100 million a month. Government has argued that the decision to close beaches was to slow down the rate of Covid-19 cases during the second wave.

The protest action caused a furore on Twitter, with questions raised at the lack of police action and the rhetoric used by the protesters.

There were plenty of videos shared on social media with protesters justifying their actions by saying the ban was nonsensical and irrational.

A video widely circulated was of a protestor stating they wanted beaches reopened but didn’t want the “masses” at the beach.

The Minister of Beaches doesn’t “want the masses here…”

Speaking with authority whilst breaking the Law. https://t.co/qhCHyG0WL6 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 30, 2021

Tweeps thought the comment had racial undertones, particularly since the protest was attended by a majority of white people.

Coconut Kelz, in her element, posted a two-minute video about the beach protest.

PSA: we say “masses” because the K-word is illegal ???????? And we do charity work so we’re immune to racism. Also there were black people on the beach! … I think pic.twitter.com/qN8hdEZLjt — Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) February 1, 2021





President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that beaches, dams, rivers and public swimming pools would be reopened.

The ANC had a strong reaction against the protest, demanding an explanation from police as to why there were no officers on duty at Muizenberg Beach on Sunday, during a brazen violation of lockdown regulations.

“We were not entirely surprised that the DA-led City of Cape Town and the provincial government did not call on the organisers to cancel their protest.

“This silence once again exposes the DA’s hypocrisy: they are quick to jump up and down when ANC members violate the regulations but retreat behind a collective silence when some break the regulations in the Western Cape,” the ANC said.

