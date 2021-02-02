Celebs & viral 2.2.2021 08:54 am

Shashi Naidoo angers healthcare workers by partying up a storm during lockdown

Kaunda Selisho
Model and social media influencer Shashi Naidoo breaks down during a press conference, 20 June 2018, in Johannesburg, where she indicated she will go on a “fact-finding mission” to Palestine after a social media backlash after she referred to Gaza as a “shithole” in an Instagram comment that went viral. Picture: Michel Bega

Shashi Naidoo recently posted a video of herself at a party with lots of liquor, no masks and no social distancing.

Model, entrepreneur, and media personality Shashi Naidoo has angered healthcare workers by showing disregard for their lives and professions after she allegedly posted videos to her Instagram stories showing her and her friends partying during the current lockdown.

The transgression was addressed by one of her followers who used a promotional post shared by Naidoo to address the issue.

“@adorecoutouresa do you enjoy working with a woman who blatantly disregards lockdown regulations and proudly displays her illegal and selfish actions on social media? Wow” asked Instagram user @raeesahsuleman.

The brand flippantly responded to Suleman and asked her to keep her opinion to herself.

“We love working with Shashi, she has been with us from the beginning and we are all about supporting woman and empowering them. Please keep your accusations and opinions to yourself. We don’t welcome negative comments,” retorted the brand.

An understandably upset Suleman questioned the brand’s response and shared how Naidoo’s actions make her feel due to the fact that she is a healthcare worker who cannot live with her parents for fear of infecting them with the Coronavirus.

Interior designer Shagy Vahabzadeh clapped back at Suleman in defence of Naidoo and the brand and told her that it was her choice to work in a hospital.

“Stop trying to make others feel bad for choosing what they want to do with their lives,” added Vahabzadeh.

She then told Suleman that she is just mad that she can not live her life due to her “choice” to become a healthcare worker.

Vahabzadeh hit back at yet another user, claiming that healthcare workers should not do their jobs if they regret them.

“And you probably don’t have good intentions of doing it either than the only thing you will be getting out is for your own selfishness so your mommy and daddy can say “oh, my child is a doctor.”

“I feel for all the doctors and nurses but not when they act like this…” she added.

Vahabzadeh is an owner, interior architect, and designer at SV Interiors. According to her website, she has over 10 years of experience in the business.

Despite Naidoo not saying anything herself, she has been blamed for the exchange and her actions as depicted in the video above.

She has also drawn the ire of her followers for allegedly deleting their comments pointing out her irresponsible behaviour.

When asked by a follower why she was deleting comments, she replied: “I deleted comments because I hate arguments and fighting on my page. Not hiding from anything.”

Shashi responds after being questioned why she was deleting comments against her actions. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram

The Citizen has reached out to Naidoo for comment and has yet to receive a response.

In 2018, she was at the centre of a social media storm after she referred to Gaza as a “shithole” in an Instagram comment that went viral.

After much media coverage and backlash, Naidoo announced during a press conference that she will go on a “fact-finding mission” to Palestine.

According to the pro-Palestinian movement, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign in South Africa (BDS-SA) Naidoo described her trip as a “journey of educating herself.”

