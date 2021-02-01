Nando’s weighs in on the vaccine and it’s as hilarious as you’d expect

It seems everyone has something to say about South Africa’s impending vaccine consignment and fast-food chain, Nando’s is no different.

The brand chose to play on the fact that the vaccine has been subject to much speculation in the form of conspiracy theories.

We like to keep conspiracies out of the kitchen. #VaccineforSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/1HnEOGu5Pw — NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 1, 2021

With over 1500 retweets and close to 5000 likes, the tweet seems to have hit the right chord among Nando’s followers who have come to love the brand’s tongue-in-cheek style of tackling the day’s hottest issues.

But Sauces say otherwise . . — siyasamkela ͏ (@siyamtitshana) February 1, 2021

Bill Gates secret plan is revealed, the chip is in the chips pic.twitter.com/7GitYQXxut — ????????Mntungwa???????? (@Sandile_K14) February 1, 2021

Your marketing team are arguably one of the best. I enjoy the quirky responses to current affairs.???? https://t.co/Mnja5mP8BI — #Orwellian (@Sabattta) February 1, 2021

On Sunday evening, the Presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza – who chairs the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines – would receive South Africa’s first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This first shipment, set to land at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon, will contain one million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

The Department of Health has assured the country of its storage, security and roll-out preparedness.

The first doses have been prioritised for the country’s healthcare and front-line workers and a second batch of 500,000 vaccine vials is expected next month.

Thereafter, the president will address the nation on Monday evening and is expected to announce that the country will be entering a lower level of Covid restrictions.

