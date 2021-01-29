Celebs & viral 29.1.2021 04:29 pm

The T.I and Tiny saga explained

Kaunda Selisho
Tameka 'Tiny' Harris and her husband, rapper T.I (Clifford Harris). Picture: Instagram

The hip-hop couple have been accused of drugging women, sexual and physical assault, and relations with minors.

Rapper Clifford “T.I” Harris and his wfie Tameka “Tiny” Harris are the talk of the town after a few of their skeletons were revealed following a social media spat between Tiny and her former friend Sabrina Peterson.

Peterson took to Instagram earlier this week to accuse T.I. of abuse and claimed he once put a gun to her head.

“The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” wrote Peterson in an Instagram caption.

“AS BLACK WOMEN! It’s hard to heal from RAPE, VIOLENCE OR ANYTHING BECAUSE YOU ARE PAINTED AS THE PROBLEM OR REASON THIS HAS HAPPENED TO YOU! LETS NORMALIZE THE ALLOWING BLACK WOMEN TO HEAL! It’s so hard being the VICTIM OF RAPE & BEING PAINTED AS THE REASON IT HAPPENED!” she added.

Tiny, who goes by the Instagram handle @majorgirl, responded to Peterson’s claims on her own Instagram account and saying Peterson was perfectly happy with T.I when she wanted him to “train” her young sons.

She then asked Peterson to “get help” and leave her family alone.

 

ALSO READ: Rapper T.I draws outrage with daughter ‘virginity test’

B. Scott reports that according to Peterson, the incident allegedly occurred back when Tiny and T.I were going through some marital troubles.

Peterson claims to have physically assaulted one of T.I’s assistants who she accused of treating Tameka like a slave. She alleges T.I held a gun to her head in retaliation and in an effort to stop the attack.

Just when Tiny thought the beef was over, Peterson returned with back up. This time, in the form of damning allegations against the couple from anonymous women, submitted via DM to her “The Glam University” Instagram account.

The allegations range from drugging unsuspecting women, kidnapping, physical violence and more.

You can read the DMs here.

Some years ago, Rob Kardashian made a similar allegation against T.I when the rapper tried to make fun of his fallout with the mother of his child Blac Chyna (Angela White).

Kardashian claimed that T.I and his wife had had sexual relations with Chyna at some point.

Social media from all over the world have weighed in on the matter.

READ NEXT: Rapper T.I. talks about his friendship with AKA, Kwesta and Nasty C

