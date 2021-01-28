Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi prank is a laugh you need today

We didn’t need any more reasons to love Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi but her reaction to a prank played on her by her roommate will bring a huge smile to anyone’s face.

Zozi is currently still nestled in her comfy New York apartment with a new roommate, Miss United States of America (USA) Aysa Branch.

Aysa is recorded on camera explaining the trick she is about to do on Zozi, saying:” I am going to put lash glue on my top lip and I am going to tell Zozi that I had an allergic reaction… Here we go.”

She proceeds to apply the lash glue on her upper lip to give an appearance that her lip is swollen. Shortly thereafter Zozi walks in the room and her reaction is one of horror at Aysa’s appearance.

Watch the hilarious prank below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)





Zozi is still enjoying her extended reign as Miss Universe since December 2019 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the crowning of the next Miss Universe has been postponed.

According to some media reports, Miss Universe 2020 will likely be held in the first part of 2021, possibly by the end of March.

The former Miss South Africa (SA), headed back home in August to judge the pageant and help crown the new lady in waiting. Tunzi was part of an all-star female judging line-up, which included the likes of Peggy-Sue Khumalo, Anele Mdoda, Leandie du Randt and actress Nomzamo Mbatha playing as host.

The judges crowned Shudufhadzo Musiḓa as the new Miss SA too much applause.

