Ayanda Thabethe says she never tried to take her own life

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has hit back at shocking claims that were made by a Twitter user during her marriage with ex-husband Andile Ncube.

The claims allege that Ayanda tried to take her own life after allegedly finding Ncube in bed with another man.

The claims were made by an account that goes by the name Baduuube Salamina, which claimed that Ncube was also hiding his sexuality.

The allegations caused a Twitter storm and Ayanda indirectly responded to the claims.

She tweeted: “At times the truth is neither sexy nor juicy which is why people refuse to hear it. I repeat, NO SUCH THING HAS EVER OCCURRED in my life as has been spoken about.

“This is not in defense or the protection of a particular person but to outlay the truth of my own story.” Also responding to a fan who directly asked if she tried to take her life, Ayanda said: “The whole part. All of it is false. Fake news. Lies.”

At times the truth is neither sexy nor juicy which is why people refuse to hear it. I repeat, NO SUCH THING HAS EVER OCCURRED in my life as has been spoken about. This is not in defense or the protection of a particular person but to outlay the truth of my own story. — Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) January 27, 2021





The whole part. All of it is false. Fake news. Lies. https://t.co/HgVa0i9ssH — Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) January 27, 2021



It has been alleged that the surfacing of these claims came after Ncube called out a doctor on Twitter – Dr Melusi Dhlamini who ‘boasted’ that he may have been the cause of someone’s suicide after they made homophobic comments which resulted in them being blacklisted from applying to any university.

The tweet was subsequently deleted.

Ncube weighing in said Dr Dhlamini couldn’t be a ‘stable human being’ for sharing this information.

Adding more context to the story, many celebrities were weighing in on the MacG homophobia saga on Tuesday.

Ncube said: “I don’t want to get anyone fired, the last thing I want is another jobless black man. I can’t believe @Melusi_MD story is real, I refuse! but the fact that he thinks he can tweet that with no consequence says he has mental issues and should receive help.”

He also denied the claims made against him on his sexuality, Ncube simply responded: ‘Facts are boring.’



