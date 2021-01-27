Celebs & viral 27.1.2021 12:09 pm

MacG saga sparks conversation on homophobia as celebs choose sides

Lerato Maimela
'Podcast and Chill' host MacGyver Mukwevho. Picture: YouTube

Homophobia has once again become a hot topic of discussion, and this time celebrities had quite a lot to say.

Earlier this week, Twitter users were outraged by distasteful comments made by media personality MacGyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka on his Youtube podcast called Podcast and Chill.

The comments were labelled transphobic and homophobic by members of the LGBTIQ+ community and their allies.

Some followers even unsubscribed from his channel, unfollowed him on his social media accounts and went as far as reaching out to sponsors linked to MacG and his channel to ensure that they were aware of the comments.

Old Mutual South Africa stood in solidarity with the LGBTIQ+ community and released a statement declaring that they would be terminating their relationship with MacG with immediate effect.

Some users were, however, disappointed by the actions taken against MacG, as they believed that other sanctions should have been imposed instead of “taking food out of his mouth”.

Celebrities also seemed to have a lot to say on the topic and also took to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on the comments made by Phenduka and homophobia in general.

ALSO READ: Trans rights activist Yaya Mavundla takes aim at MacG and Sol Phenduka

Actress, singer and author Rami Chuene is a noted ally of the LGBTIQ+ community.

It is for this reason that she asked that her previous appearances on the channel be removed.

Actress Thando Thabethe had a similar stance on homophobia as she also shared her opinion

Radio personality Mantsoe echoed Thabethe’s sentiments and addressed the allegations that people were trying to bring MacG down.

Former Live presenter Andile Ncube drew the most ire, however, for the stance he chose to take against a doctor who identifies as queer.

While Ncube had nothing to say about the fracas involving Phenduka and MacG, he had a question for Dr Melusi Dhlamini, who shared a past incident with a homophobe wherein he alleged that said homophobe ended up committing suicide.

Some felt as though Ncube was complicit in homophobia with his silence on the MacG matter and that he was retaliating against the LGBTIQ+ community by speaking against a queer doctor in order to silence others out of speaking up against homophobia.

Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi was also questioned over “faving” tweets that appeared to be in support of MacG.

READ NEXT: ‘Transphobic’ comments cost MacG his Old Mutual deal

