MacG saga sparks conversation on homophobia as celebs choose sides

Earlier this week, Twitter users were outraged by distasteful comments made by media personality MacGyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka on his Youtube podcast called Podcast and Chill.

The comments were labelled transphobic and homophobic by members of the LGBTIQ+ community and their allies.

Some followers even unsubscribed from his channel, unfollowed him on his social media accounts and went as far as reaching out to sponsors linked to MacG and his channel to ensure that they were aware of the comments.

Old Mutual South Africa stood in solidarity with the LGBTIQ+ community and released a statement declaring that they would be terminating their relationship with MacG with immediate effect.

Some users were, however, disappointed by the actions taken against MacG, as they believed that other sanctions should have been imposed instead of “taking food out of his mouth”.

Celebrities also seemed to have a lot to say on the topic and also took to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on the comments made by Phenduka and homophobia in general.

Actress, singer and author Rami Chuene is a noted ally of the LGBTIQ+ community.

It is for this reason that she asked that her previous appearances on the channel be removed.

@MacGUnleashed NO. That episode was NOT “raw & unfiltered” but Disrespectful and Discriminatory. As an LGBTQI+ ally I humbly ask that you take my 2 episodes down. I honestly thought you had a good thing going. How unfortunate but homophobia will never be a joke. Unacceptable.???? — Rami Chuene????????️‍???? (@ramichuene) January 26, 2021

Guys, homophobia is the ultimate violation of human rights. I wish we all understood that. — Rami Chuene????????️‍???? (@ramichuene) January 26, 2021

Actress Thando Thabethe had a similar stance on homophobia as she also shared her opinion.

Discrimination in the guise of being “raw & unfiltered” wish I could unsee that MacG podcast. Disgusted! — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 26, 2021

Radio personality Mantsoe echoed Thabethe’s sentiments and addressed the allegations that people were trying to bring MacG down.

So SAns don’t understand raw, unfiltered content. Cause that’s not what Mac is doing. That is very homophobic and transphobic AND ignorant content. No one wants to “bring MacG down”. — MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) January 26, 2021

Former Live presenter Andile Ncube drew the most ire, however, for the stance he chose to take against a doctor who identifies as queer.

While Ncube had nothing to say about the fracas involving Phenduka and MacG, he had a question for Dr Melusi Dhlamini, who shared a past incident with a homophobe wherein he alleged that said homophobe ended up committing suicide.

@Melusi_MD where do you practice ? Surely you are an unstable human with questionable ethics and the @HealthZA should look into your conduct and mental wellness before you are allowed near anyone!!! *those who have it, please attach now deleted tweet to give context — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) January 26, 2021

Some felt as though Ncube was complicit in homophobia with his silence on the MacG matter and that he was retaliating against the LGBTIQ+ community by speaking against a queer doctor in order to silence others out of speaking up against homophobia.

Went through your TL to see which other TL hot issues you’ve been loud and outraged by… Wanted to see when else you’ve been this moved… — Aki.M (@akiMokoena7) January 26, 2021

Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi was also questioned over “faving” tweets that appeared to be in support of MacG.

Never the audience. Her friends are queers, her stylists, her makeup artists, her PR managers are queers. I don’t know how many times she’s been at the Feather Awards claiming her allyship for LGBTQIAP+ community. She makes me soo sick — Moe (@moesuttIe) January 26, 2021

