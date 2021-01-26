‘Transphobic’ comments cost MacG his Old Mutual deal

Amid a Twitter storm for some homophobic comments made on his YouTube show Podcast and Chill, Old Mutual has announced that it has chosen to cut ties with MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho.

“Old Mutual has seen the discussion that took place on MacG’s podcast. As a responsible business that fully respects the rights of everyone, we have decided to terminate the relationship with MacG with immediate effect,” said the company in a statement.

The company further labelled the commentary “ignorant and insensitive” and stated that the fact that had even occurred proves that much education needs to happen.

MacG had previously created content for the brand’s OMGwap initiative aimed at supporting the arts, bridging the gap between aspiring artists and established artists and putting music front and centre.

This comes after members of the LGBTIQ+ community distributed the details of companies MacG is linked to, and called for him to be deplatformed, along with a request for these companies to cut ties with the content creator.

The comments were first brought to people’s attention when MacG tweeted a teaser clip of the episode, along with the caption: “This part killed me @Solphendukaa. Man United fans are coming for you.”

In the clip, MacG reveals that former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney once had a romantic encounter with a trans woman, to which Phenduka replies “that’s where he gets his ball control from” and the two burst into laughter.

“He’s laying on a man’s chest, Manchester,” adds Phenduka.

MacG and YouTube have not yet issued public statements on the matter.

