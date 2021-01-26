Trans rights activist Yaya Mavundla takes aim at MacG and Sol Phenduka

Events manager and trans rights activist Yaya Mavundla took to Instagram to share an impassioned plea with YouTube’s managing director of emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Alex Okosi, asking him to intervene.

This comes after YouTube creator and host of Podcast and Chill, MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, and his co-host, Sol Phenduka, were accused of making transphobic comments on their show.

Previous offences

This is not the first time MacG finds himself in hot water with the LGBTIQ+ community.

According to a Mamba Online report, some years ago, radio station YFM received a R15,000 fine from the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) after MacG made some homophobic comments on air.

He ended up getting fired for the incident.

According to a transcript of the MacG Unleashed show, MacG segued into a new segment by saying “Almost time to check out what’s happening in the world of news, but before we do that… Now I thought that I hate gay people, but hey, this guy is on another level hey…”

He then played an audio clip featuring Uganda’s chairman of the National Task Force against Homosexuality, Pastor Martin Ssempa, talking about the “evils” of homosexuality.

Ssempa uses explicit language describing “gay sexual practises” such as “anal licking”, “eating the poopoo” and “fisting.”

After laughing hysterically at the clip, MacG went on to ask a gay colleague working as a producer: “so do you eat poopoo?”

The colleague, a man named Junior Dikwa, replied: “No we don’t!”

YFM initially defended the broadcast to the BCCSA but later reversed their position and apologised to the complainant and audience before firing MacG.

The DJ also went on to publish an apology on Facebook: “I’d like to profusely apologise to everyone I offended during my show last month when I made reference to homosexuality. Sincere apologies.”.

The Citizen has reached out to YouTube and MacG for comment. Neither party had responded at the time of writing.

