Celebs & viral 25.1.2021 04:18 pm

Nomzamo Mbatha and Thuso Mbedu make ‘Essence’ top 20 list

Thami Kwazi
Nomzamo Mbatha and Thuso Mbedu make ‘Essence’ top 20 list

Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Facebook

The list is put together by ‘Essence’ magazine and features talented personalities and celebrities making waves in the US.

South African actresses Thuso Mbedu, 29, and Coming 2 America star Nomzamo Mbatha, 30, have both secured spots on Essence’s 20 Young Black Hollywood stars To Watch 2021.

The list features personalities and celebrities making waves in the US.

Nomzamo sits at number nine on the list and is described by the popular publication as “knows no bounds or limitations”, with a level of care and commitment. The former Isibaya actress is praised for her work as a United Nations ambassador and her being the first South African to secure a Neutrogena ambassadorship.

Nomzamo first wowed international audiences when she was selected as a presenter at the BET Awards in 2017 and then again in 2020. She was also welcomed as a member of the Golden Honour Society, which is described as the world’s largest collegiate honour society for graduate and undergraduate students.

She holds a BCom accounting degree, which she said took her longer to finish because she was chasing her acting dreams.

Placed at 16th position is Emmy-nominated Thuso Mbedu, who moved to the US to pursue her career and has an upcoming role in Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad, based on a novel with the same name. Thuso is known for acting on local shows Scandal! and Snake Park, and got her Emmy nomination for the controversial drama Is’Thunzi.

Previously named South Africans include comedian Trevor Noah and DJ and producer Black Coffee.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
#WelcomeHomeTrevorNoah explained: Relax, Trevor Noah is not moving back home 20.1.2021
Entertainment RoundUP: Take a virtual tour inside Trevor Noah’s mega mansion 15.1.2021
Here’s what we know about Trevor Noah’s new bae Minka Kelly 1.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition