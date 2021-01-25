Thick-skinned Kuli Roberts hits back at weight-loss comments

After years of being on the receiving end of some of the harshest criticism, media personality and group lifestyle editor at Sunday World, Kuli Roberts, says comments on her weight loss do not phase her.

For years, Roberts has been on the receiving end of a number of mean comments about her weight, sometimes disguised as concern.

Kuli Roberts has lost so much weight — Tumi (@dTumza) January 16, 2018

Why did you loose so much weight

Yhuu sana uyibaxile — Yolanda (@YolandaDembula) August 2, 2018

Why have you lost so much weight? You look scary… — Happy- smangaliso (@SmangaHappy) July 24, 2017

We love you. But dont loose more weight andithi Kuli — ViegAlfonso (@SviegAlfonso) January 23, 2021

Despite this, Roberts continues to share photos of herself on a regular basis, often ignoring the comments that come along with every new picture.

In a recent interview with Drum Online about the matter, Roberts recalled how she grew up being teased about her dark skin tone and explained that this was one of the reasons why she remained unfazed by the comments.

“Too dark, too thin, too loud” pic.twitter.com/WV49awZ5CX — STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) January 18, 2021

Additionally, Roberts highlighted how we were all living through a stressful time, given the current global pandemic, and said that this was also affecting her appetite and mental state, which contributed to her weight.

Overall, Roberts does not get what the fuss is about as she has never been anything other than small.

At a mere 1.56m tall, Roberts is a petite person.

Never. BLACK FOLK HAVE BEEN BULLYING ME ALL MY LIFE ABOUT MY COMPLEXION…NOW ITS JUST NOISE. IVE WIGS TO BOIL pic.twitter.com/oymNyJVVbY — STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) January 18, 2021

Based on the understanding that people will never stop talking, Roberts said people could continue saying whatever they wished, as long as it did not interfere with her work as an activist.

She is currently focused on fighting for the rights of people living with albinism and those who are part of the LGBTIQ+ community.

That’s all my love. I dont compete with anyone as that would b an insult to me. Everyone is a winner and perfect as they are. Im staying as skinny as I want. — STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) January 18, 2021

