Kaunda Selisho
Thick-skinned Kuli Roberts hits back at weight-loss comments

Kuli Roberts. Picture: Twitter

Controversial media personality, Kuli Roberts, says she is unfazed by comments about her weight loss after years of being bullied.

After years of being on the receiving end of some of the harshest criticism, media personality and group lifestyle editor at Sunday World, Kuli Roberts, says comments on her weight loss do not phase her.

For years, Roberts has been on the receiving end of a number of mean comments about her weight, sometimes disguised as concern.

Despite this, Roberts continues to share photos of herself on a regular basis, often ignoring the comments that come along with every new picture.

In a recent interview with Drum Online about the matter, Roberts recalled how she grew up being teased about her dark skin tone and explained that this was one of the reasons why she remained unfazed by the comments.

Additionally, Roberts highlighted how we were all living through a stressful time, given the current global pandemic, and said that this was also affecting her appetite and mental state, which contributed to her weight.

Overall, Roberts does not get what the fuss is about as she has never been anything other than small.

At a mere 1.56m tall, Roberts is a petite person.

Based on the understanding that people will never stop talking, Roberts said people could continue saying whatever they wished, as long as it did not interfere with her work as an activist.

She is currently focused on fighting for the rights of people living with albinism and those who are part of the LGBTIQ+ community.

