Entertainment RoundUP: Somizi digging in his heels, stands by Mohale (video)

Kay Selisho and Sandi Mbhele
Somizi and Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung share a kiss during Somizi's book launch in Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo had a very public outburst regarding questions towards his personal life with husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.

Reality TV star and celebrity choreographer Somizi Mhlongo has declared his relationship off-limits.

This after a very public outburst following some questions from a journalist regarding the status of his marriage to Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.

The inquiry, made by City Press journalist Julia Madibogo, sought to find out whether or not the unending rumours about their alleged divorce were true. This angered Mhlongo to the point where he said he felt the need to retaliate as per his explanation in a recent Instagram TV video.

He has since declared his relationship off limits as it is part of his personal life. This despite having let the public into his relationship on his Mzansi Magic reality show Living The Dream with Somizi and his Showmax wedding special, Mohale: The Union.

He accused the media of bullying personalities to such an extent that it leaves them with various forms of post-traumatic stress, and vowed that he would never allow that to be done to him or his husband, whom he says has been subject to bullying from the second their relationship was made public.

Mhlongo’s deeds weren’t the only hot topic this week.

Master KG comes bearing gifts

The streets just could not stop talking about the fact that Master KG was kind enough to bless a fan with an R1.5 million home and we’ve got the scoop.

We’ve also got all the details on the latest drama in the Katlego Maboe vs. Monique Muller saga after Muller exposed an alleged mistruth on the part of Maboe’s lawyer.

Watch the video above for every juicy detail or check out the headlines below:

Somizi won’t apologise – says ‘don’t call Mohale a cheat’

New R1.5 million home, car – it pays to be a Master KG fan

Monique Muller puts Katlego Maboe’s lawyer on blast

