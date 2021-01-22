Anele Mdoda says Somizi’s doxxing of journalists was wrong

Media personality Anele Mdoda has lent her voice in the debate on how fellow celebrity Somizi Mhlongo treated journalists earlier this week.

Somizi doxxed two journalists after they tried to solicit comment from him regarding news articles they were working on at the weekend.

There were growing concerns and outrage towards Somizi’s conduct towards the two journalists, one seeking comment on allegations that he was divorcing his husband, Mohale Motaung and addressing the claims he cheated.

The other journalist approached him for comment on allegations that the production of his cooking show, Dinner at Somizi’s was on pause due to the legal battle with Hastings Moeng.

Somizi posted the conversations between the journalists on his Instagram, including their cellphone numbers. Somizi even swore at one of the journalists and the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called for action against the choreographer.

Anele said that Somizi’s conduct in sharing the journalists’ numbers was illegal, as it contravened the Protection of Personal Information Act, and that the swearing was completely inappropriate.

Speaking to The Citizen, the 947 radio host said she did not mind journalists wanting stories but she did have a problem with one-source stories.

“I don’t mind you writing about me but you have to investigate. You have to speak to security guards about the day you think something happened. There has to be some sort of effort than just staying in your room and having your friend say this happened. And then next thing it’s a story. There is just no honour in that.”

Anele said hypothetically speaking, if there was a story going around of her and her sister Tembisa Mdoda fighting, the journalist must bring the facts as to where this happened, when and the people who witnessed it.

“Have all the facts, you can’t call me for the facts, why is the onus on me? I feel like journalists must meet celebrities halfway. There is this notion that celebrities are nothing, but then if we are nothing why do want to know us?”

She added that she had spoken to Somizi, saying that journalists should not be sworn at.

“But you must also understand where he is coming from, let’s say he is getting a divorce. Divorce is one of the most stressful things you would ever go through in your life. This is not the time for people to be insensitive,” she said.

