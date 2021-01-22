Dineo Ranaka confirms secret marriage but removes post

The candid celebrity shocked fans when she changed her surname from Dineo Ranaka to the double-barrel Ranaka-Pesha on 16 January 2020, with the surname first appearing on the end credits of the TV show Mzali Wam, where she is an executive producer.

This week, she posted a message to her husband: “Please help me wish my husband a happy birthday you’re one in a million-boo thang! Plugged for life and loving it”

The post has now been removed off her social media pages, as are any traces of her relationship and personal life.

On her daily METROFM radio show which she co-hosts with Lerato Kganyago and Somizi Mhlongo, Dineo is often outspoken about the treatment of women in marriage.

Regularly, she encourages women to never accept mediocrity from men and encouraging women not to settle.

In her interview on Anele Mdoda’s SABC3 talk show two years ago, Dineo spoke strongly about marriage and said she wasn’t afraid of telling men when she thinks they aren’t marriage material.

She added: “My recent proposal from a Venda man, he said to me: ‘when will you ever submit?’ And I said to him when will you ever teach me the God in you? Because I submit to what you submit to, and if your leadership qualities are distorted, I have nothing to submit to”.

She also told him that she was fully aware of what a man was but that she could not teach him. “So, for me, if you’re not my king don’t ask me for my hand in marriage, I’m not desperate for that.”

Since the airing of her dirty laundry when she dated rapper BlakLez, she hasn’t been too public about her personal life.

