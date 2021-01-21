WATCH: Master KG, just hanging out at Vin Diesel’s home, having dinner…

Master KG’s tour abroad is giving him a special opportunity to meet some of his idols.

This, as the music producer finally has the chance to perform some of his music and his hit Jersualema to fans across the globe.

The award-winning artist’s mini-world tour started earlier this week and the first stop was Nigeria, followed by the Dominican Republic, and now at the home of Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel.

Master KG said on social media that the famous actor invited him to his home to perform and be the evening’s ‘entertainment’.

In the video, the actor is seen with his wife as they host a small dinner party.

“Day 4. Big Thanks To Vin Diesel And The Family For inviting Me Here in their home To Entertain them With my music. I’m learning a lot from them, it is also So Wonderful To See The Support And They Have For Me and my country, ” he said.

This is not the first time Vin Diesel has shown some love to South Africa, and in October 2020 he posted a video of himself dancing to Brenda Fassie iconic song, Vuli Ndlela.

At the time, the action star said he was inspired by a birthday his mother celebrated in South Africa three years ago while he was shooting the film Bloodshot on location in the country.

Day 4..Big Thanks To Vin Diesel And The Family For inviting Me Here in their home To Entertain them With my music..I’m Learning a lot from them,it is also So Wonderful To See The Support And ❤️ They Have For Me and my country ???????????????? #JERUSALEMA pic.twitter.com/Q4KAKD8L7Z — Jerusalema Deluxe Out Now!! (@MasterKGsa) January 21, 2021





It was also recently revealed that Master KG purchased a R1.5 million home for a colleague Luchen Kebatlege (also known as DJ Ngwazilu) who told The Citizen in an exclusive interview that the two have been friends for about four years.

Kebatlege, whose also a music producer, said Master KG gave him a couple of options of homes to choose from, and he picked a two-bedroom house in Midrand. The DJ also received a Mercedes G-45 as a gift.

