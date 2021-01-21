Celebs & viral 21.1.2021 11:06 am

Natasha faces the music – is playing Sjava songs okay again?

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Natasha faces the music – is playing Sjava songs okay again?

Natasha Thahane and Sjava. Picture: Screengrab

Recently, actress Natasha Thahane caught heat for reciting a poem with a Sjava song, Ikhandlela, playing in the background.

Sjava‘s presence in the music scene is on the up again, with gigs and appearances in music shows increasing again, and fans have welcomed his return.

Musician Sjava claims to be suffering from the emotional trauma of having been accused of rape. Sjava’s “downfall” began in late 2019 when fellow artist and then romantic partner Lady Zamar (Janet Banda) labelled him a “liar and a cheater” in a series of tweets in October 2019.

Later, Zamar alleged that she was raped by Sjava and opened a case of rape against him in November 2019. The case was dropped in November 2020, with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) saying it was on the grounds that they did not foresee a successful prosecution of the alleged rape.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m trying to heal’ Sjava speaks out about the trauma of being accused of rape

Recently, actress Natasha Thahane caught heat for reciting a poem with a Sjava song, Ikhandlela, playing in the background. The isiZulu poem, Ngifihlani Mina, which translates to “What Am I Hiding” is the story of a married woman being abused by her in-laws.

Sjava. Picture: Instagram @Sjava_atm

 

After Natasha recited the poem, some Twitter users thought the Sjava song in the background was inappropriate, particularly because of the poem’s subject matter.

READ NEXT: Why Sjava’s rape case was thrown out

The song choice raises questions about “cancel culture”, especially when an accused’s legal case has been dropped. Do people continue listening to their music?

Twitter had a lot to say about this.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘I’m trying to heal’ – Sjava speaks out about the trauma of being accused of rape 19.1.2021
‘I have never been abusive to any woman’ – Sjava tells his side in Lady Zamar scandal 27.8.2020
Why ‘Uzalo’ producers picked Sjava to play a Gqom-loving, hostel-dwelling hitman 13.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff

General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications

Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know

Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol


today in print

Read Today's edition