WelcomeHomeTrevorNoah explained: Relax, Trevor Noah is not moving back home

Just weeks after purchasing a $27.5 million (R420 million) mansion in Bel-Air, California, is Trevor Noah moving back home already?

The comedian’s new home is a double-storey, 11-bedroomed luxury house with a wine cellar, a spa, a screening room, a rooftop terrace, an outdoor bar and an infinity pool. This is not the first time he has bought a house in the wealthy neighbourhood of Bel-Air. In 2019 he purchased a $21.7 million house but would later sell it.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a rumour began swirling on Twitter that Noah was moving back home, permanently.

Why you may ask?

A few tweets quickly gained traction after they suggested that Noah had been “banished” from the US.

So Trevor got banished out of US soil? ????????????????????????????????????????#WelcomeHomeTrevorNoah — TMC ????️ (@TMCrazzzy) January 19, 2021

This tweet even referenced a Times article suggesting the rumour was true but upon further digging, the article was actually published in 2017. Trevor was actually reporting on outgoing US President Donald Trump’s actions in the same year of his planned immigration ban.

Trump had signed an executive order banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries which were Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — barring their entry into the US for 90 days.

Sniffing out the fake news, Twitter users were definitely not impressed with the circulation of the false tweets, as they caused much confusion.

#WelcomeHomeTrevorNoah is a hashtag based on lies created by jealous people. Trevor is too far gone to come back and midnight twitter needs a cleansing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/GJ3Sw3wfWj — Phumeza???? Ndamase (@phusheee) January 20, 2021





But guys who has seen his flight ticket? Are u sure sure his coming back? Midnight Twitter will leave us to plannet Neptune one day, ay labantu ???? #WelcomeHomeTrevorNoah pic.twitter.com/MnwH8w6XGf — Intombi kaBafo®️♎ (@Cecilia_Mthwane) January 20, 2021





#WelcomeHomeTrevorNoah But he just brought a mission last week…???????? — kim Karabo???? (@karabo_27Dec) January 19, 2021



