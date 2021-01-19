Somizi won’t apologise – says ‘don’t call Mohale a cheat’

As the backlash of Somizi Mhlongo’s comments towards a journalist continues, the Dinner at Somizi’s host has dug in his heels and doubled down on his doxxing of a journalist over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) called for action against the media personality after he publicly shared two journalists’ details and messages, after they had tried to get a comment from him on the continuous rumours that his marriage to Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo was on the rocks.

READ NEXT: Somizi doxxes, insults journalists amid public outcry

One of the journalists was Julia Madibogo from City Press, and Somizi shared a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram, accusing the publication of trying to be a tabloid.

He insulted Madibogo for trying to get clarity on the reports, with the screenshot visibly showing the journalist’s number. He later deleted the post, but has now doubled down, saying it was retaliation.

In a long video, Somizi posted on Instagram, he explained his actions: “I decided to retaliate and to make journalist feel what it feels like to have your privacy invaded. I posted the same message that she sent me on my social media and posted it with her numbers and since then journalists and editors the media is like ‘Somizi there has to be action taken against him’. Some of my friends are telling me to apologise. They [media] even went to the extent of tagging companies that I work with, like Metro radio Station, Multichoice and Mzansi Magic saying action must be taken.”

The cookbook author says his issue is that the media has attacked his personal life and the media is now playing ‘victim’ when it is done to them.

He asks: “What are you hoping to achieve? Are you hoping that I get fired? Or I send out an apology? I got a call from one of my bosses, I even told him that I am still not sorry for what I did. I am in a place where I would do anything and everything to protect my space, protect the ones that I love, protect the ones that are dear to me and I would never sell my soul to just put bread on the table. I rather die standing than live longer on my knees just because I need bread.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)





He also said: “I have a problem when things that are not factual about me and the people close. She [Julia] wrote a story that my marriage is on the rocks with my husband.”

The Idols SA judge said that the journalist informed him that Mohale was cheating with a married man who had children, Somizi said he was completely unaware of these ‘ baseless’ claims.

“That for me is an issue, so for me, it is okay for someone to say they have sources they can go ahead. [Even] after I told her to get her facts correct, find proof, find an SMS, pictures or whatever, write it. I am in the showbiz, I am a public figure I am okay with that but I have a problem is when journalist think they can write just about anything and everything when it’s not factual. Again I am not apologising for what I did.”

Somizi admitted that the only thing he did wrong was posting the journalist’s private number, adding he wouldn’t be a doormat and he would fight for himself.

Mohale has also has responded to the allegations, saying he is unbothered by the social media storm.

ALSO READ: Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo clears the air on his marital status

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.