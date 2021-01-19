Monique Muller puts Katlego Maboe’s lawyer on blast

Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend, Monique Muller, has put his lawyer Ellen Louis on blast.

This after Louis denied ever getting into direct contact with Muller in a chat with News24.

Muller’s family reportedly filed a complaint with the Legal Practice Council after receiving messages from Louis that they claim were hurtful.

The Legal Practice Council is a national, statutory body established in terms of section 4 of the Legal Practice Act, No 28 of 2014.

According to their website, the council is mandated to set norms and standards, to provide for the admission and enrolment of legal practitioners and to regulate the professional conduct of legal practitioners to ensure accountability.

Louis claims the only contact she ever made was with Muller’s family, and not Muller, when she asked them to stop contacting Maboe directly and rely on their legal representation to facilitate communication.

However, in a series of screenshots shared to her Instagram stories shortly after the report was published, Muller claimed Louis had been less than truthful and showed the various ways in which Louis had tried to contact her.

In one of Muller’s screenshots, the lawyer had allegedly told her to “never underestimate a white female lawyer”.

Louis is representing Maboe in his ongoing battle with Muller after she reportedly got a protection order against the television presenter.

Muller alleges that she got the protection order after Maboe had reportedly been abusive. He issued a statement denying the allegation.

According to reports, Maboe recently missed a court appearance and was arrested on charges of being in contempt of court.

