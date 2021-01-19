Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo clears the air on his marital status

Despite unending rumours of trouble in paradise in the Motaung-Mhlongo household and public outbursts from his husband, social media influencer and acting novice Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo wants everyone to know that his marriage is just fine.

For months, the grapevine has alleged that the pair’s marriage is on the rocks, even going so far as to allege that infidelity had rocked the celebrity marriage.

Furthermore, numerous unconfirmed reports even claimed that they were no longer sleeping in the same room or living together.

Fans have been privy to these rumours and have hounded the couple for the truth, claiming to be invested in the marriage after having watched their three-part marriage special on Showmax.

Mohale took time out of his busy schedule to respond to Twitter user @Siyabul38535895 who asked “What do you do for living?”

Mohale responded with a clip from a TikTok video in which an unidentified woman responds to the same question by saying “I’m married, why?”

The clip is from a series of TikTok videos by @itsdanielmac. In the videos, @itsdanielmac approaches supercar drivers and asks them what they do for a living. The woman above has been one of the most popular clips to date.

ALSO READ: Somhale ‘needs a little break’

On Sunday, Mohale’s husband found himself trending after he insulted and doxxed journalists for contacting him to obtain his comment before publishing articles about his marriage and the fate of his cooking TV show.

“So @city_press has become a tabloid… ok… two can play the game… to stand a chance to win I don’t know what, dial the number and let Julia know what it feels like to have yo privacy invaded unprovoked,” posted Somizi in an Instagram caption of a screenshot of his text message history with journalist Julia Madibogo from City Press.

Madibogo contacted Mhlongo in an effort to gain clarity on ongoing rumours about his marriage to Mohale.

In the screenshot, Madibogo’s cellphone number was clearly visible – an act that can be considered doxxing.

Mhlongo also did the same to another journalist – Kabelo Khumalo, from the Sunday World – who reached out to enquire about a tip-off that season two of Dinner at Somizi’s had been allegedly cancelled pending the outcome of an intellectual property claim filed against Somizi, Multichoice and the producers of the show by an individual named Hastings Moeng.

READ NEXT: Somizi doxxes, insults journalists amid public outcry

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.