Celebs & viral 19.1.2021 10:05 am

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa’s bikini pics divide twitter

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa’s bikini pics divide twitter

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa's latest bikini pic. Picture: Twitter @bigailmusida

Some people on Twitter thought the beige two-piece bikini was too revealing and that it was basically not suited for a Miss South Africa.

It seems Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa sharing bikini pictures has made some people unhappy.

The pageant queen, who has been in her role for just a few months, received criticism for her homecoming, her “unfriendly” demeanour and now her once-beloved bikini pictures are too “revealing”.

ALSO READ: Shu-du! Miss SA’s new bikini pics are a must-see

Shudu’s swimsuit pictures in the past have received widespread admiration on social media. However, her latest swimsuit picture did not get the same reception.

Some people on Twitter thought the beige two-piece bikini was too revealing and that it was basically not suited for a Miss South Africa.

One Twitter user commented: “We love u but u can’t always come here to post urself half-naked. U r Miss SA.Ur voice Matter. U need to say something to comfort families who have been losing their loved once or to encourage young girls who are looking up to u, they can’t only see pics of urself half-naked.”

There were even tweets, unbelievably, that zoomed into Shudu’s private parts to “prove” their point that she was showing too much, setting off a firestorm on Twitter.


Many defended Miss SA, saying she could wear whatever she wants and if she posts daily bikini pictures, they are all for it.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Miss SA 2020 to be crowned in Cape Town 20.8.2020
Meet the Miss SA 2020 top 10 finalists 5.8.2020
Former beauty queen Raelene Rorke answers our mom questions 12.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money

World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power

General Sanef calls for action against Somizi over doxxing of journalists

Courts ‘Racist’ medical aid inquiry findings are damning

Business News Petrol heading for R20 per litre?


today in print

Read Today's edition