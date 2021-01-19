Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa’s bikini pics divide twitter

It seems Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa sharing bikini pictures has made some people unhappy.

The pageant queen, who has been in her role for just a few months, received criticism for her homecoming, her “unfriendly” demeanour and now her once-beloved bikini pictures are too “revealing”.

Shudu’s swimsuit pictures in the past have received widespread admiration on social media. However, her latest swimsuit picture did not get the same reception.

Some people on Twitter thought the beige two-piece bikini was too revealing and that it was basically not suited for a Miss South Africa.

One Twitter user commented: “We love u but u can’t always come here to post urself half-naked. U r Miss SA.Ur voice Matter. U need to say something to comfort families who have been losing their loved once or to encourage young girls who are looking up to u, they can’t only see pics of urself half-naked.”

There were even tweets, unbelievably, that zoomed into Shudu’s private parts to “prove” their point that she was showing too much, setting off a firestorm on Twitter.

We love u but u can’t always come here to post urself half naked.U r Miss SA.Ur voice Matter.U need to say something to comfort families who have been losing their loved once or to encourage young girls who are looking up to u,they can’t only see pics of urself half naked. — Tshogofatso Lekgaolo (@lekgaolo) January 18, 2021

A whole Miss SA… ???????????? A short story pic.twitter.com/gA9G4UY0Uc — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 18, 2021





Current Miss SA Is Going To Have Tough Time In The Office pic.twitter.com/shNRLApm6q — #BottomUp (@lekomatomela) January 19, 2021

South Africa is in the middle of a crisis and our Miss SA is busy serving us half naked nudes, no motivation or positive input of our current state of affairs in the country!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/popVRw84NC — A K H O N A ???????? (@dollar_mashesha) January 19, 2021

Many defended Miss SA, saying she could wear whatever she wants and if she posts daily bikini pictures, they are all for it.

Some people attacking miss SA for doing what a model does. ???? — Spha Madondo (@Spha_Madondo) January 19, 2021

Even if MISS SA walk in a mall wearing pyjamas everyday it doesn’t matter, it’s her choice and her hard work so let her be! — OneFourtyFive (@geezybeatz145) January 19, 2021





Black South African’s can’t deal with seeing another successful black individual being happy with themselves, you will see them try to discredit the individual by all means possible. We are a nation that finds happiness in tearing down another person and its sad Miss SA pic.twitter.com/qBhhF5iKyO — Vusumzi (@Vusi_Xhosa) January 19, 2021

miss SA literally sleeps, eats & breathes in bikinis 24/7. sbwl — Yema????️ (@liyemamjek) January 18, 2021



