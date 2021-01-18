New R1.5 million home, car – it pays to be a Master KG fan

You probably haven’t heard the name Luchen Kebatlege (also known as DJ Ngwazilu) but he is the lucky recipient of a home bought by Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG.

After sharing the exciting news that he has moved into a new home in Midrand on Twitter, Ketbatleg – a music producer – spoke to The Citizen and said he has known the superstar for about four years.

According to Kebatlege, the home is valued at R1.5 million.

“We have been working together for about three to four years. We didn’t discuss much about giving me a new home but he did tell me he was going to do it. It has been an absolute dream come true to have a house in Johannesburg and the fact it’s in Midrand, it’s special too.”

ALSO READ: Fresh, Euphonik address allegations on social media

Ketbatlege says he has lived with the Jerusalema hitmaker for about two years before moving out on his own.

“As he was purchasing that house he bought me the house in Midrand. I was given homes to select from and chose for myself which one I really liked and thought it would be great for me,” he said.

Lushen added that Master KG didn’t disclose the price tag but that he but he did somehow found out.

“The home is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, it has a lounge and is in a gated complex,” he said.

The gifting did not stop there: “With the home, he also gave me his old car, the Mercedes G45.”

ALSO READ: Master KG gives back and buys fan a new house!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterKG (@masterkgsa)



Clearly riding high, Ketbatlege is currently accompanying Master KG on his tour overseas. Their first stop was Nigeria for an award show and next up was the Dominican Republic.

He said the atmosphere in the Caribbean island is amazing.

The duo is are set to perform together and he even hinted at big news that will be revealed soon, so watch this space.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.