PICS: Norma Mngoma is living her best life on holiday

Norma Mngoma is enjoying the “soft life”.

A term that quickly became popular in the growing urban dictionary, it describes a life of luxury, ease and comfort.

Spending time in Sun City and Durban during the December holidays, Norma seems to still be on holiday.

Pictured along the water and scenic locations, Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife is living it up, with fancy luncheons galore.

Her marriage troubles with Gigaba were made public last year, amid allegations of infidelity by the former finance minister.

Mngoma was then charged with assault and malicious damage to property after a video leaked, allegedly showing her damaging Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.

During a tell-all interview on eNCA, Norma said she was willing to spill the beans on what she witnessed during her marriage with Gigaba.

She said: “Why not? I’m a South African citizen so I will go [to the State Capture Commission]. I will say my part. Like, he knows, I’m a very honest person so I will say what I know. If I don’t know something, I don’t know it,” said Mngoma in conversation with Slindelo Masikane.

“I know he’s that kind of a person, even [if] he knows something, he always says ‘I don’t recall, I don’t recall’ so if I recall, I will remind him.”

Her case in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has reportedly been postponed to 12 February 2021.

