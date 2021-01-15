Celebs & viral 15.1.2021 03:07 pm

PICS: Norma Mngoma is living her best life on holiday

Sandisiwe Mbhele
PICS: Norma Mngoma is living her best life on holiday

Norma Mngoma. Picture: Instagram

Pictured along the water and scenic locations, Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife is living it up, with fancy luncheons galore.

Norma Mngoma is enjoying the “soft life”.

A term that quickly became popular in the growing urban dictionary, it describes a life of luxury, ease and comfort.

Spending time in Sun City and Durban during the December holidays, Norma seems to still be on holiday.

ALSO READ: Zodwa Wabantu and Norma Mngoma tell us their holiday plans

Pictured along the water and scenic locations, Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife is living it up, with fancy luncheons galore.

 


Norma Mngoma. Picture: Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Norma.Mngoma ???????? (@norma.mngoma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Norma.Mngoma ???????? (@norma.mngoma)


Her marriage troubles with Gigaba were made public last year, amid allegations of infidelity by the former finance minister.

Mngoma was then charged with assault and malicious damage to property after a video leaked, allegedly showing her damaging Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.

ALSO READ: A brief history of Norma Mngoma and Malusi Gigaba’s stormy relationship

During a tell-all interview on eNCA, Norma said she was willing to spill the beans on what she witnessed during her marriage with Gigaba.

She said: “Why not? I’m a South African citizen so I will go [to the State Capture Commission]. I will say my part. Like, he knows, I’m a very honest person so I will say what I know. If I don’t know something, I don’t know it,” said Mngoma in conversation with Slindelo Masikane.

“I know he’s that kind of a person, even [if] he knows something, he always says ‘I don’t recall, I don’t recall’ so if I recall, I will remind him.”

Her case in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has reportedly been postponed to 12 February 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Norma Gigaba drops Malusi’s surname – is now Norma Mngoma 26.8.2020
Norma Gigaba shows herself a little love 6.8.2020
Norma Gigaba’s famous friends stand by her 6.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby


today in print

Read Today's edition