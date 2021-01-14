Celebs & viral 14.1.2021 10:48 am

PICS: Entertainment heavyweights gush over the late Wandile Nzimande

Kaunda Selisho
PICS: Entertainment heavyweights gush over the late Wandile Nzimande

DJ and co-founder of Loxion Kulca Wandile Nzimande. Picture: Instagram @1digital

DJ 1D’s contribution to urban culture and South African fashion in the post-apartheid landscape has been honoured by many through tributes.

Tributes to Loxion Kulca co-founder and popular DJ Wandile “DJ 1D” Nzimande have been pouring in since news of his death broke on Kaya FM on Wednesday.

Kaya FM host Sizwe Dhlomo dedicated an hour to paying tribute to Nzimande.

At the time of his passing, Nzimande was a resident DJ at Kaya FM, in addition to his other obligations.

To date, however, Nzimande remained most popular for the role he played in co-founding streetwear brand Loxion Kulca (pronounced lokshin culture), alongside Sechaba Mogale.

The brand quickly gained popularity among South Africa’s youth at a time when they were just igniting their love for music genres such as hip-hop and kwaito, all while redefining the view around life in the township.

WATCH: Local designer’s collaborative fashion film the perfect lockdown escapism

Between 2018 and 2019, Loxion Kulca designs featured in a Zeitz MOCAA exhibition titled 21 Years: Making Histories with South African Fashion Week.

“I would work in the shop with the clothing. When we started in 1999, the hip-hop culture was big. We wanted to incorporate a bit of that into our own look,” said Nzimande in a past interview with Zeitz MOCAA, explaining his upbringing and how working with his mom, who sold clothes, inspired his own journey.

One of Nzimande and Mogale’s biggest motivations was the need to create affordable and workable clothes that would reflect the multiple cultures one finds in the townships, as well as the utility that is required from clothes.

They wanted to put value on the state of mind of working to feed the family and make it cool.

“A township person has many lives in a single day. It starts with travelling, so comfort is key, but then it must also be appropriate for work or for going out on Fridays – clothing must serve many lifestyles.”

Nzimande is also credited as one of the brains behind SABC 1’s Evolution of Mzansi Street Culture, which gave a look behind the history of the evolution of street culture in South Africa.

One of the most common things that stands out in all the tributes that have been posted about Nzimande is how personable he was and how he was always willing to help those who needed a leg up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOOTLOVE™ (@lootlove2)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tumi MoleKane (@stogie_t)

Details about his memorial service and funeral will be shared in due course.

ALSO READ: Chiefs take over the streets with streetwear drip combo

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Boksburg truck crash kills one, injures three 28.8.2020
Toddler dies in Cape Town blaze 26.8.2020
Four killed, two critically injured in taxi head-on collision 19.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Dark weekend ahead – Load shedding scheduled from Thursday until Sunday

World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time

Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140

Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update


today in print

Read Today's edition