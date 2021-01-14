Master KG gives back and buys fan a new house!

The success of 2020 for Master KG will be remembered for years to come and the star is using his newfound fame and fortune to help his fans too.

From winning multiple international awards to breaking YouTube records and streaming views for smash-hit Jersualema featuring Nomcebo Zikode, the Limpopo hitmaker has started the new year by giving back.

A fan posted about how grateful they were for Master KG , after the musician bought him a new home. The Twitter user is a massive fan of the music producer.

I had never ever thought one day I will wake up and clean my own house in Johannesburg Midrand….. A blessing on top of another thanks brother love @MasterKGsa — JerusalemaDeluxeOut (@Djngwazilu) January 11, 2021

He later confirmed, after people inquired if Master KG really brought him home, that it was true.

Yes sir — JerusalemaDeluxeOut (@Djngwazilu) January 11, 2021

Master KG was equally as happy for the fan.

Congratulations my G More blessings https://t.co/YAXT89LOWg — Jerusalema Deluxe Out Now!! (@MasterKGsa) January 11, 2021





Fans were very impressed with what Master KG did this for the man.

Congratulations to your new house..God bless MasterKG — SalvaBrenda (@SalvaBrenda2) January 13, 2021

Good bless you Master KG, unfortunately this won’t trend because it’s not negative — Calvin Leburu (@CalvinLeburu) January 12, 2021





Jerusalema garnered over 140 million streams on Spotify, with 18.5 million listeners in 92 countries.

Master KG dropped his latest single from his deluxe album, Jersualema, set to be released on 18 December. The track list of the deluxe album has been released and the first single, Ngzolova featuring Nokwazi and DJ Tira, has received a great reception from fans.

