Master KG gives back and buys fan a new house!

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Master KG. Picture: Instagram

Master KG skyrocketed to stardom in 2020 and the artist has started the new year on a high.

The success of 2020 for Master KG will be remembered for years to come and the star is using his newfound fame and fortune to help his fans too.

From winning multiple international awards to breaking YouTube records and streaming views for smash-hit Jersualema featuring Nomcebo Zikode, the Limpopo hitmaker has started the new year by giving back.

A fan posted about how grateful they were for Master KG , after the musician bought him a new home. The Twitter user is a massive fan of the music producer.

He later confirmed, after people inquired if Master KG really brought him home, that it was true.

Master KG was equally as happy for the fan.


Fans were very impressed with what Master KG did this for the man.


Jerusalema garnered over 140 million streams on Spotify, with 18.5 million listeners in 92 countries.

Master KG dropped his latest single from his deluxe album, Jersualema, set to be released on 18 December. The track list of the deluxe album has been released and the first single, Ngzolova featuring Nokwazi and DJ Tira, has received a great reception from fans.

