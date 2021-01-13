Anele deletes son’s first day pic showing school’s name

Radio host Anele Mdoda has hit back at critics after she caught flak for posting a picture of her son’s first day at school, in which he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Mdoda joined in when some celebrities started sharing their children’s first day at school, with some independent schools having reopened for the new year.

Shortly after Anele posted a picture of Alakhe, her six-year-old son in his school uniform, people started commenting on the fact that he was not wearing a seatbelt in the car when the picture was taken.

The tweet was subsequently deleted, but not for the reason her critics thought.

Responding to a Twitter user seemingly beaming after she deleted her tweets, she said: “No actually. I deleted it because it had my son’s school name and you know you low life’s with nothing else to do. Also we were parked at the school already and lastly please drop dead as soon as possible.”

Despite the picture being taken when the car was not moving, some tweeps couldn’t help but drag Anele for no reason.

So cute man… Please hide his school name in future. The world is dangerous. — Ms.Kay (@zama68062913) January 13, 2021

That’s exactly what I was thinking when I saw the pictures… Like any school name or emblem should not be displayed on social media… — David Aphane (@RealDavidAphane) January 13, 2021

Anele didn’t seem too bothered about the chat surrounding the pic, and she posted another picture after his first day with the seatbelt somewhat attached.

Bundle of questions is what I’m calling you now pic.twitter.com/bwqsrmWStS — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 13, 2021



