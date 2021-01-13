Celebs & viral 13.1.2021 05:15 pm

Anele deletes son’s first day pic showing school’s name

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Anele deletes son’s first day pic showing school’s name

947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Some Twitter users said the picture of the media personality’s son Alakhe was cute but that having the school’s name appearing could be ‘dangerous.

Radio host Anele Mdoda has hit back at critics after she caught flak for posting a picture of her son’s first day at school, in which he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Mdoda joined in when some celebrities started sharing their children’s first day at school, with some independent schools having reopened for the new year.

Shortly after Anele posted a picture of Alakhe, her six-year-old son in his school uniform, people started commenting on the fact that he was not wearing a seatbelt in the car when the picture was taken.

The tweet was subsequently deleted, but not for the reason her critics thought.

Responding to a Twitter user seemingly beaming after she deleted her tweets, she said: “No actually. I deleted it because it had my son’s school name and you know you low life’s with nothing else to do. Also we were parked at the school already and lastly please drop dead as soon as possible.”

A Twitter user ‘basks’ after Anele deletes a picture of her son not wearing a seatbelt in the car. Picture: Screengrab, Twitter

Despite the picture being taken when the car was not moving, some tweeps couldn’t help but drag Anele for no reason.

Some tweeps comment on Anele’s son’s first day at school

Anele didn’t seem too bothered about the chat surrounding the pic, and she posted another picture after his first day with the seatbelt somewhat attached.


